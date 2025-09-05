My Stepdaughter Excluded Me From Her Wedding to Prioritize Her Biological Dad

I cannot describe the pain of hearing those words. My heart shattered right then. After everything we shared, after the years of being her only parent, she chose the man who abandoned her.

She continued, “I hope you understand. I’ve always wondered about him, and this is the time to build our connection.”

I told her, “Sure, honey. I’ll respect your choice. But don’t expect me to be involved in your wedding at all.”

Now, I’m left wondering; did I do something wrong raising her? Or is this just how life breaks your heart sometimes?

—A heartbroken mom