“I Thought It Was AI,” a Brave Ballerina Danced on Antarctica’s Icy Waters, and It Sparked a Viral Conversation

Ballerina Victoria Dauberville performed a breathtaking dance atop the bow of a ship in Antarctica’s icy waters. The video, captured by photographer and director Mathieu Forget (known as @forgetmat on TikTok) shows the ballerina moving gracefully, creating a surreal scene. It was so unbelievable that many viewers immediately assumed the video was created using AI.

The mesmerizing video quickly went viral.

The performance not only shows the beauty of ballet but also draws attention to the stunning environment of Antarctica. While the performance looked serene and effortless, it was anything but easy. Dancing on the bulbous bow of a ship in subzero temperatures was a challenge. The unpredictability of the icy waters, coupled with the biting Antarctic wind, made the stunt as terrifying as it was beautiful. No wonder it went viral in a heartbeat. It left viewers around the globe questioning, “Is this real?”

In addition to the viral performance itself, the behind-the-scenes footage of the ballerina’s daring stunt also gained a lot of attention. It quickly racked up views and proved that the stunning visuals were real—not the work of AI.

The stunt sparked a flurry of comments.

In response to Victoria Dauberville’s mesmerizing dance, viewers shared their admiration and awe. One person commented, “So glad this paid off for you two!” Another viewer remarked, “I thought it was AI.” Another commenter beautifully summed up the experience: “Extraordinary... simply the best. A memory of a lifetime for you and a wonderful sight to be appreciated by us all.” The post didn’t go without its share of controversy, too. While many applauded the artistic feat, others raised valid concerns about the safety risks. One Instagram user commented, “As much as I appreciate the beauty of this shoot, I find the risk seriously outweighs the benefits.” This sentiment was echoed by others who questioned the safety of the performance.