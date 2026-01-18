I Thought My Job Was Stable—Until a Cheaper Hire Took My Place

Hi, dear Bright Side team!

I’d been at the company for five years. I trained new hires, handled the most complex tasks, and covered gaps whenever someone quit. I wasn’t getting raises anymore, but I assumed loyalty still meant something.

Then a new hire joined my team.

He was friendly, eager, and clearly underpaid—or so I thought. During small talk, he casually mentioned his salary and immediately went quiet. He hadn’t meant to say it out loud.

I smiled and changed the subject.

Later that day, I checked my payslip. He was making less than me—but not by much. And unlike me, he was still on probation, no benefits yet, no job security.

Within weeks, things shifted. Tasks I’d always handled were “shared.” Meetings I led became optional for me. My manager started praising how “cost-efficient” the new hire was and how well he was “scaling.”

One afternoon, my manager asked me to document my workflows—"just in case," he said.

That’s when it clicked.

I wasn’t being replaced because I was bad at my job. I was being replaced because I was expensive.

A month later, I was told my role was being restructured. The new hire stayed. My position didn’t disappear—it just came back with a lower salary range.

I realized then that my job had never been safe.

It had just been affordable—until it wasn’t.

Emma