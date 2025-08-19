I Was Exhausted and Overwhelmed—Then I Faced the Hardest Choice of My Life

Dear Bright Side,

I’m a single mom of six. My eldest children, Kayla and Dania, are 15-year-old twins. For years, I’ve been running on empty. It was emotionally, financially, and physically tough.

I’ve done my best to keep us all afloat, but recently, I reached my breaking point. I realized I simply couldn’t give all my children the care and attention they needed at the same time.

So, I made the hardest decision of my life: I asked Kayla to live with her grand-aunt for a while.

When I told her, she broke down crying. “Why me? Are you abandoning me?” I felt awful. Her words pierced my heart like nothing else ever had.

I tried to explain to her that she’s more understanding and responsible than Dania. I thought she might see that I was trusting her strength, not rejecting her. I could see the pain in her eyes.

As a mother, I’m supposed to protect my children from pain. Yet I’m causing it. I keep asking myself: Was I asking too much of her? Was I placing a burden on her young shoulders that she shouldn’t have to bear?

Hannah B.