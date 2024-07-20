I Won’t Let My Parents Babysit My Toddler After They Left Her Unsupervised in the Swimming Pool

Not every hero wears a cape. Sometimes, they’re in swimsuits and show up just in time. This happened to one of our readers. After a long, exhausting day at work, she came home looking forward to a relaxing evening with her three-year-old. But when she pulled into the driveway, she was horrified to see her daughter alone in the swimming pool.

Our reader sent us a message.

Thanks for getting in touch! We hear you loud and clear and want to share some advice that, hopefully, could help guide you in making the right decision.

Stay your ground.

Tell your parents that you value their assistance, but taking care of your daughter around the pool demands constant watchfulness, something they weren’t able to maintain this time around. It’s okay to refrain from letting them babysit your child at the moment. Perhaps in the future, after they grasp how serious these situations are, you can work on rebuilding trust.

Swimming pools are different.

Swimming pools are distinctly different from bath time or splashing in puddles for young children. Even in shallow water, 3-year-olds can easily lose their balance and become fatigued quickly, increasing the risk of slipping underwater unexpectedly. Due to their limited strength, coordination, and awareness, they require constant supervision to prevent accidents and ensure their safety around pools.

Swimming rings may not always be reliable.

You can also explain to your parents that even though floaties and armbands are fun for kids and help build confidence in the water, they aren’t substitutes for adult supervision. Always keep a close watch on young children, as these flotation devices can puncture or slowly deflate, reducing their effectiveness in keeping your child safe.

Consider alternative options.

To ensure your daughter stays safe around the pool, it might be wise to consider other childcare options when swimming is involved. It’s not about doubting your parents’ ability to care for her, but recognizing that pool safety demands a specific level of attention they couldn’t provide this time. Hiring a babysitter who is experienced in pool safety or looking into daycare centers equipped with pools and lifeguards could be good alternatives.