I’m a Nanny and Let the Kids Watch Videos, but It Almost Cost Me My Job

Howdy Bright Side!

I’m a nanny for 5-year-old twins whose parents had just gone through a messy divorce. Sweet kids, but they were right in the middle of all that emotional fallout. Most days they were fine, running around and giggling, but when the sadness hit, it hit hard. They’d cry for their dad, asking why he wasn’t there, asking if he still loved them. Honestly, it was heartbreaking.

One afternoon, they both had a complete meltdown. I’m talking full-on tears, screaming, throwing things. I tried everything I could think of: snacks, games, puzzles, coloring, even taking them outside for some air. Nothing worked. They just kept sobbing, saying over and over they wanted their dad. I knew I couldn’t magically make him appear, but I also couldn’t just let them scream themselves hoarse.

That’s when I thought about the laptop their mom sometimes let me use for activities like drawing apps, little crafts, etc. I opened it up and pulled up some old videos I knew were saved there. Videos of the twins with both their parents from before the divorce: birthday parties, Christmas mornings, family vacations. The change was instant. They quieted down, curled up together on the couch, and just watched with these teary little smiles. For the first time all day, they were calm.