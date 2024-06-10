I Stalked My Husband for Three Years Before Our First Meeting — But I’m NOT a PSYCHO

A woman has recently reached out to Bright Side, sharing her story anonymously, delving into the intricacies of her love life. She hopes to connect with others and gather advice on a delicate matter: whether she should disclose the true story of her acquaintance with her husband or continue to keep it hidden. Her fear of losing her significant other weighs heavily on her mind as she navigates this decision.

She stalked him for three years before she formally met him.

“I got married to my husband almost two years ago, but our story started back when I was in university. It all began at a party thrown by a mutual friend, where I first laid eyes on him and fell head over heels in love.

From that moment on, I was sure he would be my future husband. I sought him out on Instagram and even found his family’s social media accounts. It was as if I just knew we were meant to be together. So, I came up with a plan to get his family to meet me first.” “I discovered that his little sister would be starting at my university the following year, and that’s when my strategy took shape. I decided to become friends with her. By the time I hit my third year, we were practically inseparable, and I found myself spending a lot of time at their house.

I struck up a strong bond with his parents too; they loved chatting about him, and through them, I learned so much about my future husband. Gradually, I began to spend more time with him, always trying to impress and bring a smile to his face. Along the way, we became good friends, too.”

The woman didn’t settle for what she had accomplished.

“Then I got an opportunity that seemed too perfect to ignore. An internship position opened up at the firm where he worked, and without hesitation, I applied. As our friendship grew, I found myself drawn even closer to him. We shared laughs, secrets, and countless memories.

But it wasn’t until I had to move to Boston for work that our bond truly deepened. By some stroke of luck, he found a job nearby, and suddenly we were navigating the bustling city streets together. We became each other’s lifelines in a new place, relying on each other for support and companionship, it was like fate was working in my favor.” “And then, as if by magic, our friendship blossomed into something more. It was like a dream come true, finally being with the man I had admired from afar for so long.

A year later, he took me by surprise and proposed. It was a moment I had fantasized about countless times, and yet, it exceeded all my expectations. We tied the knot almost two years ago, surrounded by loved ones, and I couldn’t have been happier.”

The woman carries a heavy burden on her soul due to the secret surrounding their relationship.

“But as our love story keeps going, there’s something heavy on my mind that won’t go away. He doesn’t know all the effort I put in to befriend him years ago. Should I come clean to my husband? He believes our meeting was pure destiny, but he has no idea I stalked him and his family for three years.” “I feel bad for keeping this secret, especially when he talks about our love story to others, saying it’s a miracle how I accidentally became friends with his sister. I’m stuck wondering whether I should tell him the truth.

Now, as I think about whether to come clean, I can’t help but worry about how it might change things between us. I’m hoping your readers can offer me some advice.”

Here is some advice that our Editorial team has compiled for you.

According to the new study, keeping secrets can affect your health. So if you’re feeling the weight of this secret, it might be time to consider opening up. Honesty is the foundation of any healthy relationship, and keeping such a significant part of your past hidden could create barriers between you and your husband. Before you decide to tell him, think about why you’ve kept it a secret for so long and what you hope to achieve by revealing it now. You can write the secret in a personal journal. Are you looking for forgiveness, understanding, or simply a sense of relief from carrying this burden alone? Include your potential actions once the secret is revealed. Journaling can help you process and relieve your emotions. Writing down your thoughts can also provide an objective view of why you need to keep the secret, which might ease some of your discomfort. If you’re worried about how he might react, perhaps start by confiding in a trusted friend or counselor who can offer support and guidance. They may help you navigate the situation and decide the best approach for sharing the truth with your husband. Additionally, talking to his younger sister could provide valuable insight and support. She may understand your perspective better than anyone else and could help facilitate a conversation with your husband if you choose to disclose the truth. Ultimately, remember that communication is key in any relationship. While it may be difficult to come clean, being honest with your husband is essential for building trust and intimacy in your marriage. Trust your instincts and take the necessary steps to address this issue openly and compassionately.