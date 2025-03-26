I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
"It's Not Normal," Gal Gadot Sparks Debate After Kissing Her Daughter on the Lips
Gal Gadot, renowned for her portrayal of Wonder Woman, often finds herself under the scrutiny of the public eye. Recently, during her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on March 18, 2025, an affectionate moment with Daniella sparked a heated debate online.
Gal Gadot’s walk of fame overshadowed by controversial kiss.
Gal Gadot shared a tender moment with her four-year-old daughter, Daniella, captured in a People Magazine Instagram video. In the clip, Gadot beams with pride as she kisses Daniella on the lips during the LA ceremony.
What was meant to be a heartwarming gesture quickly sparked controversy, with critics online accusing her of crossing a line and igniting a heated debate on parenting and cultural norms.
Kiss that heated online debate.
The backlash was swift and intense. “To everyone thinking this is normal, you need help,” one user wrote on Instagram. Another added, “Don’t try to make this normal because it’s not,” while a third stated firmly, “Nope, wrong. You don’t mouth-kiss your kids.”
Some people thought there was nothing wrong with the kiss, “Why are people attacking Gal Gadot and her daughter for kissing? They are just playing and being silly! There is nothing wrong with that! You need help and shut up.”
The comments section quickly turned into a battleground. While some defended the kiss as a harmless gesture, others claimed that it's not normal and inappropriate.
Gal Gadot remains silent amid ongoing debate.
The actress, who shares four children—Alma (13), Maya (8), Daniella (3), and Ori (13 months)—with her husband Jaron Varsano, has yet to respond to the discussion surrounding the moment. She may simply be focused on celebrating this significant milestone in her career.
However, this isn’t the first time she has found herself at the center of public debate.
The pure and unbreakable love of a mother.
In this recent debate sparked by Gal Gadot kissing her daughter on the lips, it’s important to remember that a mother’s love is one of the purest and most unconditional bonds in the world. It is filled with warmth, comfort, and a deep emotional connection that words can hardly describe. From gentle hugs to sweet kisses, these small gestures of affection are a natural way for mothers to express their love and care.
- "It’s very normal if you're the parent but if you're not the parent, scroll because you won’t get it even if I explain it to you," © sadiabbas85 / Instagram
- "I know it looks weird (I do that to my daughter too), but when mothers do that they don’t think they look weird that same moment, they just express their love and care and that’s all we think about. We don’t care if people’s perverted minds think something else…" © karina.kh.ua / Instagram
Whether she chooses to address the controversy or let it fade with time, one thing is clear—Gal Gadot remains a figure who sparks conversation, both for her achievements and the moments that make her undeniably human.