Janties Are Making a Controversial Comeback and People Can’t Decide How to Feel About It

Do you remember when janties were in fashion? It was basically a mashup of jeans and panties, with the end result being a very revealing item that the general consensus disliked. Well, it looks like janties have made a comeback. They may not be present in large stores, but there have been cases where people found them being sold or worn by celebrities.

It was 2019 when we first saw janties being presented in the fashion world. Believe it or not, this clothing item was very popular when it first arrived, increasing page views by 2250%. However, these page views weren't necessarily leading to sales, as many people were browsing out of curiosity.

In May 2024, Charli XCX appeared on the cover of British GQ wearing janties. We are not sure whether this was an artistic choice or an effort from the fashion stylists to bring the clothing item back in fashion. However, seeing such a huge star sporting janties made people wonder if this trend was slowly returning.

In late November 2024, an Aussie woman went shopping at a popular Australian store and found a pair of janties. She shared her unique fashion findings on TikTok, not being able to hide her surprise. Keep in mind that the janties she found weren't old, used pieces but newly produced pieces. So, are janties coming back officially in 2025?