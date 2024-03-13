Jennifer Aniston Brought Back Her «Rachel» Hairstyle, but People Disapproved It

Jennifer Aniston stole the show with her latest appearance, rocking a jaw-dropping new haircut that had everyone buzzing! The actress ditched her signature long locks for a sleek and chic shorter hairdo, sending shockwaves through Hollywood. Fans were divided, with some praising her daring style switch-up while others mourned the loss of her iconic mane, even using not-so-nice comments towards the star.

Aniston stunned at the People’s Choice Awards.

Jennifer Aniston made a significant impact at the People’s Choice Awards on February 18, 2024, choosing to bypass the red carpet but nonetheless leaving a lasting impression. She took the stage with a newfound elegance, debuting a chic haircut while presenting Adam Sandler with the prestigious People’s Icon Award. Aniston opted for an asymmetrical hemline black dress, stopping above the knee and featuring subtle pleats on the sides. She accessorized with a delicate necklace and strappy heels, adding a touch of elegance to her ensemble.

During her acceptance speech at the awards ceremony, Jennifer Aniston conveyed her deep appreciation to her fans, highlighting their pivotal role in her success journey. She emphasized that without their unwavering support, she wouldn’t have reached the esteemed position she holds today.

She had the honor of presenting her longtime friend, Adam Sandler.

Aniston took the stage to honor her longtime friend and colleague, Adam Sandler, with the esteemed People’s Icon Award. In a moment filled with warmth and camaraderie, Aniston affectionately dubbed Sandler her «brother from another mother,» showcasing the deep bond they share beyond their professional collaborations. Expressing her affection, she proclaimed her love for him before continuing her homage and posing a rhetorical question: «Who’s more iconic than Adam Sandler, seriously?». She then proceeded to outline Sandler’s remarkable career journey, from his beginnings on Saturday Night Live to his diverse portfolio encompassing comedies, dramas, music tours, and beyond. Highlighting a defining aspect of Sandler’s character, Aniston emphasized his unwavering loyalty to his roots and lifelong friendships. She commended his ability to incorporate his close friends into his work, creating an environment where he can spend his days doing what he loves most alongside incredibly talented individuals.

Apart from her speech, people were captivated by her haircut.

Jennifer Aniston meticulously curated her ensemble, however, it was her striking new hairstyle that truly captivated attention—a sleek lob gently grazing her shoulders, a departure from the ’’90s-inspired locks she had already sported at the Golden Globes earlier this year. Of course, whenever a celeb switches up their look, the internet goes wild. Some fans loved Jen’s new look. But others were scratching their heads, wondering why she decided to shake things up. Some even thought her hair looked like she’d just rolled out of bed, with one person going so far as to say it had a bit of a masculine vibe. «Looks like a man. Super manly and it’s all good», someone wrote, expressing discomfort with the perceived departure from her traditional aesthetic. Her latest cut was likened to «The Rachel,» a nod to her iconic character from Friends. But not everyone bought into that comparison; some fans argued Rachel’s hair was much grander and more complex.

Some no longer endorse her so-called «signature style».

Already on that date, the star’s haircut divided opinions, raising critics and questions about her ways of changing her appearance throughout the years. At the Golden Globes, she went for a more laid-back vibe with textured locks, but not everyone was feeling it. People online were quick to offer their two cents, suggesting she switch things up a bit and maybe try a new color or style. Some were outright puzzled by her messy hair, asking, «What’s with the uncombed look?» Others were more direct, saying her hairstyle hadn’t changed in two decades, and it was time for something new. There were even calls for a fresh hair color.

The iconic «Rachel» haircut captured hearts throughout the 1990s.

When it comes to iconic hairstyles, none quite match the fame of «The Rachel.» Aniston’s latest rendition, a lob that elegantly skims past her collarbones with a side part and a cascade of sleek, piecey layers, is a departure from the shoulder-length ’90s original. Despite playfully poking fun at «The Rachel» in the past, Aniston can’t deny its enduring popularity and cultural impact. Widely hailed as one of the most beloved haircuts of all time, it caused a sensation in the mid-’90s, inspiring countless women to flock to salons with magazine cutouts of Aniston in hand, eager to replicate the swooped, C-shaped crop and chunky blonde highlights. As the actress behind Rachel Green on Friends, Aniston has shared her thoughts on the iconic hairstyle. While not outright despising it, she admits to not being particularly enamored with it and has grown more comfortable with her evolving style as she has aged. Reflecting on her former hairstyle, she remarked, «That was kind of cringy for me.» Over time, she has learned to embrace her beauty regardless of age, prioritizing a more natural look and emphasizing the importance of hair health over pursuing perfection.