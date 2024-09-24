“She Has Done This Look So Many Times,” Jennifer Aniston’s Emmy Dress Sparks Controversy

Jennifer Aniston stole the spotlight on the red carpet in a strapless dress that got everyone buzzing. While some loved her classic, no-fuss vibe, others had a few critical things to say about one part of her outfit. But whether people loved it or not, she definitely turned heads—just like she always does!

Everett Collection/East News

Jennifer Aniston turned heads at the 2024 Emmys on September 15, rocking a semi-sheer strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta, decked out with stunning beadwork. At 55, Aniston proved once again that age is irrelevant when it comes to owning the spotlight. Her gown was a masterclass in sophisticated allure, perfectly paired with dazzling Tiffany & Co. diamonds—an exquisite platinum ring, bracelet, and vintage earrings that radiated under the camera flashes. Her iconic blonde hair, effortlessly styled with dark undertones, cascaded over her shoulders, adding a touch of relaxed elegance to her polished look.

Todd Williamson/Invision/East News

Though she briefly chatted about working with Reese Witherspoon on The Morning Show, it was her dazzling appearance that really set the Internet on fire. Fans couldn’t stop raving, and social media was flooded with pics and praise for her timeless style and stunning appearance. Jennifer Aniston once again showed why she’s a Hollywood icon who never misses. However, not everyone was blown away by Jennifer Aniston’s 2024 Emmys look. Some fans were less than impressed, voicing specific critiques about her ensemble. “She has done this look so many times,” one Facebook user commented, while another chimed in, “It doesn’t fit in the waist. She always wears that same style. 🤷🏽‍♀️.”

Everett Collection/East News

The sentiment echoed across multiple platforms, with one critic adding, “Always same make up & hair 🥱”. Another observer agreed, writing, “She’s beautiful but [it’s] always the same!” A more blunt remark, “She basically always looks the same. But if it ain’t broke, why fix it? She is not an adventurous dresser, but she is looking really good. Healthy and toned.” Actually Aniston typically gravitates toward the classic little black dress for big events, earlier this year she shook things up a bit, opting for a red Reformation dress for the Emmys pre-show, showing a different side to her style, or also donned a sparkling dress for the SAG Awards.

UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP/East News

Despite some mixed reviews, most of the comments about Aniston’s appearance at the 2024 Emmys were overwhelmingly positive, with fans flooding social media to praise her ageless beauty and impeccable style. “Very cutesy, modest, mindful and demure of Jennifer Aniston, OMG,” gushed one commenter. Another added, “Absolutely love her❤️🙌.” One fan couldn’t hold back, writing, “She is so beautiful in that dress, stunning, just stunning,” while another admirer said, “I just want to tell her that she is a very beautiful and very special woman.”

For many, Jennifer Aniston continues to embody timeless elegance, and her ability to look radiant year after year only further cemented her status as a red carpet icon.