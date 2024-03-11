John Cena Turns Up «Naked» at the Oscars, Leaves Viewers Shocked

The audience at the 2024 Oscars gasped as they saw John Cena peek out from the stage. The 46-year-old actor came up to present an award. He first hesitated but the host Jimmy Kimmel cheered him on.

A nod to the past.

While presenting a prestigious award, John Cena decided to make a bold statement by appearing in a state of undress, reminiscent of a notorious incident from the 1974 Oscars when a man ran up on the stage without clothes on.

The host of the evening playfully hinted at the possibility of such an occurrence happening again, setting the stage for a comedic act. Cena, initially shirtless, expressed second thoughts about participating in the planned joke,"I changed my mind. I don’t want to do the streaker bit," he told Kimmel.



«I just don’t feel right about it. It’s an elegant event, you know, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless joke.» Despite his reservations, he humorously insisted that the human body should not be the subject of jokes.

John Cena walked to the stage holding a card.

Eventually, Cena fully embraced the moment, stepping out with only an envelope for modesty, much to the delight of the audience. His involvement in this year’s Oscars was particularly notable due to his role in a film that received several nominations. As John struggled to take the award in his hand, he eventually put a robe on and presented the Best Costume award to Poor Things.



However, backstage photos reveal that John was, in fact, not naked and wearing a skin color sling.