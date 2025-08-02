Kate Middleton Speaks Out on the Heartbreaking Reality of Her Cancer Journey

“You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment,” Kate shared. “Treatment’s done, then it’s like, ‘I can crack on, get back to normal,’ but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult.”

She elaborated on how returning to everyday life after treatment can feel overwhelming. “You’re not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you’re not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to,” Kate explained. “And actually, someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment, I think is really valuable.”