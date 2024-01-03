Kelly Clarkson’s Shower Habits Leave Fans “Disgusted”

Kelly Clarkson, the renowned singer and daytime talk show host, recently sparked a wave of reactions with her candid confession about her showering habits. In an intriguing interview with Kenan Thompson, the famed “Saturday Night Live” comedian, Clarkson made an admission that has since become a topic of lively discussion among fans and the public alike.

The unfiltered conversation on shower habits with Kenan Thompson

During the December 6 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, host Kelly Clarkson engaged in a candid discussion with guest Kenan Thompson about a particular ‘shower advice’ segment featured in Thompson’s book. A clip from the episode, circulating on YouTube, captured Thompson addressing the common practice of ‘brushing your teeth in the shower.’ She said she’s super busy, so this kind of multitasking really helps her out. Clarkson interjected swiftly, clarifying her stance: “Here’s the thing, I don’t regularly brush my teeth in the shower. I just, I do if I’m in a hurry. Now, I do happen to be in a hurry often... That’s where I’m at. That’s my choice.”



Thompson strongly opposed brushing your teeth in the shower, calling it ‘gross.’ He didn’t just stop there, though. He went on to say, “I don’t do that. And I think it’s like when people talk about washing your legs in the shower — you’ve got to do it all the way, right? Don’t just forget about your ankles.”

Debating shower etiquette

Clarkson’s unreserved admission about her occasional tooth brushing in the shower sparked an intriguing conversation. Her unfiltered approach to discussing daily routines resonated with audiences, showcasing her relatable perspective despite her celebrity status.



Kelly mostly talked openly about something she usually does in the shower to speed things up—peeing. The debate about whether it’s okay to pee in the shower has always been a bit of a hot topic. Kelly Clarkson’s confession on her show just made it even more talked about. She casually admitted that she pees in the shower to save time in her busy morning routine, which got people talking worldwide. “You can’t help it,” the 41-year-old singer chuckled. “The hot water hits your body...I gotta go. I feel productive.”

Then Kenan Thompson joined the conversation during his appearance on the show, and things got more interesting. He didn’t flat-out criticize the act, but he jokingly confessed to feeling a bit embarrassed about occasionally doing it himself. His light-hearted take brought a different angle to the discussion, mixing humor with a hint of what society expects and personal feelings.



“I’m not against it, but when I do it, I always feel so ashamed. I would lie if I said I had never done it, but I try not to,” the comedian shared with a chuckle.

The admission left fans divided

Not everyone was willing to overlook some of Kelly Clarkson’s shower habits with the same levity. Following the episode, viewers and fans of the talk show flocked to the YouTube clip’s comments section to express their diverse viewpoints. The debate was polarizing: while some viewers couldn’t stomach the idea of peeing in a shower, a place traditionally associated with cleanliness, others completely agreed with Clarkson’s approach. Among the comments, one fan expressed admiration for Clarkson’s sincerity, noting, “I love it Kelly has absolutely no filter,” one fan gushed. “She always finds a way to make us weirdos feel comfortable, and I think that’s a huge part of her success is just completely lacking a filter.” Another added, “The peeing in the shower thing, I actually feel the same way. Oftentimes, I try not to do it, but if I am going to do it, I aim for the drain at a close distance.” Conversely, some were less approving. “Both are gross,” one viewer commented, expressing clear disapproval of both urinating in the shower and brushing teeth there. “Yuk pee in the shower,” another user commented.

Is it a safe practice to pee in the shower?

The persistent belief that urine is sterile has led many to assume that peeing in the shower poses no harm. However, recent findings debunk this myth, indicating that urine contains bacteria similar to those found in various body parts.



While urine isn’t as pure as some might think, it rarely poses a health risk if you occasionally choose the shower drain over the toilet. It’s pretty unlikely that your own urine could lead to an infection, even if the bacteria from it entered your body through a cut or another type of wound on your legs or feet. However, from a politeness perspective, it’s probably better to avoid peeing in the shower if you share it with others or use a public shower. This is especially true unless everyone who uses the shower is okay with it, and there’s no risk of spreading a contagious infection.