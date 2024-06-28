Girls Are Getting Their Period Too Early Nowadays — Worried Researchers Explain Why

Researchers have found that girls can start their periods early for a variety of reasons. A recent study reveals that children are beginning their periods at younger ages, and the time it takes for their cycles to become regular is also shifting.

These results were published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

The data for this research came from the Apple Women’s Health Study. The study was conducted by researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), with Apple also playing a role in the research.

Using data from 71 341 individuals who used iPhones and Apple Watches, researchers discovered that girls today are starting their first period around age 11.9 if they were born between 2000 and 2005. In contrast, those born between 1950 and 1969 started menstruating around age 12.5. This study underscores a declining trend in the age of first menstruation across generations, indicating possible changes in factors affecting the timing of puberty.

These patterns could be linked to rising health challenges and disparities in the United States.

In the study, individuals who identified as Asian, non-Hispanic Black or multiracial reported starting their first period at a younger age compared to those who identified as White. Dr. Zifan Wang, the lead researcher, pointed out that younger generations born between 1950 and 2005 are beginning menstruation earlier. The study also found that it took longer for their periods to become regular.

Dr. Wang highlighted the significance of these findings because early onset of periods and irregular menstrual cycles could signal future health issues that require medical attention. He emphasized that these shifts may contribute to increased health problems and disparities in the United States. This underscores the importance of recognizing and addressing these trends for public health reasons.

According to Dr. Eve Feinberg, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, menstruation serves as a crucial indicator of overall health. She emphasized the importance of regular menstrual cycles, explaining that irregularities can signal underlying health issues.

Additionally, Dr. Feinberg highlighted the challenges that young girls may face when experiencing early puberty. She mentioned that there can be a mismatch between their physical and emotional development, which could pose psychological and social challenges.

The researchers involved in the study mentioned that early onset of menstruation can occur due to various factors.

They highlighted that being overweight increases the risk of starting puberty early, indicating a possible connection between obesity and early menstruation. With more children in the U.S. becoming overweight, they suggest that obesity could be a factor contributing to girls starting their periods at younger ages.

Furthermore, the researchers talked about additional factors that could affect when puberty starts, like environmental factors, diet, stress, and difficult childhood experiences. These elements may contribute to the shifts seen in the age when menstruation begins and deserve more study.

Researchers also discovered that body weight during the first menstrual period plays a significant role in this trend.

It’s important to recognize the significance of early menstruation and its connection to health problems. Although earlier menstruation trends have been observed in the US, there is not much data available on how these trends vary based on sociodemographic factors and body mass index (BMI). Moreover, there hasn’t been much research on the period from first menstruation to achieving regular cycles, which also has health implications.

The findings indicated that the average age at first menstruation has decreased over time, leading to more individuals experiencing early menstruation and fewer achieving regular cycles within 2 years. This trend toward earlier menstruation was particularly noticeable among specific racial and ethnic minority groups, as well as those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.