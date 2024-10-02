“She Could’ve Chosen So Much Better”: Lana Del Rey Secretly Got Married and Caused a Fuss Among Fans

Lana Del Rey, known for her melancholic music and captivating lyrics, has taken her fans by surprise once again, but this time, it’s not because of a new album. The singer secretly tied the knot in Louisiana with her boyfriend, Jeremy Dufrene, an alligator tour guide. This unexpected union has left fans shocked and divided.

How they met.

The singer first met her now-husband, Jeremy Dufrene, back in March 2019 when she took one of his alligator tours in Bayou des Allemands, Louisiana, which is known as the “Catfish Capital of the World.” They both shared pictures from the tour and started following each other on social media shortly after. Fast-forward to May 2024, Lana traveled back to Louisiana. The singer reconnected with Dufrene and posted about him on Instagram, calling him “my guy.” By August, the two were spotted holding hands at the Leeds Festival in England, which set off dating rumors.

They ended up getting married secretly.

On September 26, 2024, just three days after getting their marriage license, Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene shocked fans by tying the knot in Des Allemands, Louisiana, right by the public bayou. They exchanged vows next to Bayou des Allemands, surrounded by their closest friends and family. Lana looked stunning in a white lace ballgown with ruffled details, and her father walked her down the aisle. Despite the surprise ceremony, neither Lana nor Jeremy have publicly commented on their wedding yet.

Here’s what we know about her husband.

Jeremy Dufrene is 10 years older than Lana and has three children — a son and two daughters — from a previous relationship. Before becoming an airboat captain, he worked at a chemical plant and spent time as a shrimp fisherman. Currently, he’s a tour guide with Arthur’s Airboat Tours in Louisiana. He takes tourists through the swamps and marshes, showing them local wildlife like alligators, herons, egrets, and over 300 species of birds. Dufrene’s job allows visitors to experience the natural beauty of the bayou up close, making each tour a unique, immersive adventure.

Fans’ reactions are mixed.

The fans are confused as to why Lana decided to get married to Jeremy. While some fans have shared their congratulations and wished the couple a happy future, others aren’t as enthusiastic about the union. “She could’ve chosen so much better,” one comment said. Another user added, “Didn’t she just divorce the other day? How fast do women get into new marriages?” Other reactions include, “Is this an album drop or an actual wedding?”, “It’s probably for a music video,” “Didn’t she meet this man yesterday?”