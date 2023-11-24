Level up your beauty routine with these 10 best sellers from Amazon
Taking proper care of your beauty becomes a breeze with these bestsellers from Amazon that customers never stop buying. If you keep them at home (and in your bag), you will always have gorgeous silky hair, perfect makeup even on the go, and healthy skin that glows from within. Buy them today and see how well they work with your own eyes!
1. This detangling brush suits both kids and adults and works perfectly well on various types of hair, including curly and straight, wet and dry. Its unique cone-shaped plastic bristles work to separate the hairs sideways, gently unraveling even the toughest tangles, instead of pulling your hair, like many other brushes do. The brush won’t dig into your scalp, so your haircare routine will always be pleasant.
80,300+ ratings
4.3 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- I bought this for our toddler, and it’s very comfortable to hold while brushing and our toddler doesn’t mind this one. It doesn’t tug at her hair like the combs we use, and she’ll actually sit still for this. It feels durable and will last for a long time. We love how easy it is to use, and so far it does not require any cleaning. — Kao Saephanh
2. Once you buy this long-lasting liquid lipstick, you’ll realize you want to buy the whole collection. The product will help you achieve a flawless, color-intense matte finish on your lips. The long-lasting formula of this highly pigmented and smudge-proof lipstick will give you super saturated color. The seller offers a great variety of colors. Try them all!
112,700+ ratings
4.4 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- It’s my favorite lipstick. It’s easy to use, pretty long wearing, very smooth and comfortable. It’s more of a slight satin finish, not too matte and not too shiny. I recommend prepping your lips with a sugar scrub, or something similar for smooth lips and easy application. The product does not flake and lasts all day into night without a touch up, as long as you don’t have an extremely oily meal. — Andy D
3. This gift set with everyday essentials can become a perfect stocking stuffer. The set includes a beeswax lip balm, a deep cleansing cream, a hand salve, a body lotion and a coconut foot cream. The compact size of these products makes them ideal for traveling. The products will nourish and moisturize dry, rough, and cracked skin, restoring and soothing it.
78,200+ ratings
4.7 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- I love the products. I like the small tins and containers that are easy to toss in my purse or just carry in my pocket. This is a versatile assortment and great for travelers. — Satisfied and happy
4. This hydrating argan oil hair mask will deeply hydrate and moisturize dry and damaged hair leaving it soft, silky, and easier to manage. It repairs and restores weak hair improving its texture and elasticity, and it’s a real haircare hit on Amazon with more than 54,000 ratings. The before and after photo collage below speaks louder than words!
54,700+ ratings
4.5 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- I’m in LOVE. My hair was becoming way too dry. I finally decided to give this product a try and after 3 uses and about a total of 21 minutes my hair is looking and feeling sooo refreshed!!! It feels like a professional conditioning at an affordable price. I definitely recommend this product for anyone suffering from dry hair or if you live in a dry environment where it’s prone to dry quickly. — CJ
5. This ultra skinny eyebrow pencil draws extra fine lines on your eyebrows, helping you achieve a natural look. After using the pencil, you can style your eyebrows with the brush to finish the makeup. Thanks to its retractable tip, the product is easy to use. There is a large variety of colors offered by the seller, so you can choose the color that suits your eyebrows the most.
57,400+ ratings
4.5 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- I love this eyebrow pencil! I love that it does thin pencil strokes to look more natural, has the twist function to get more product vs having to sharpen it, and isn’t too dark if you don’t push hard. The brush end helps correct any spots that are too dark or uneven with the other side and helps fade the inside part of my brow so it’s not such a hard line. Mine has lasted 4 months and is still going. I will definitely buy it again! — Andrea S.
6. Try this color correcting powder foundation, and you won’t regret it. It builds light to medium coverage, making your face radiate with natural beauty. It feels weightless and looks flawless. Packed with antioxidants and white tea extracts, it provides soothing hydration all day long. The application is super easy: swirl your brush in the foundation powder, stroke on your face, blending outward and upward, and repeat the steps to build coverage.
23,100+ ratings
4.2 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- I wasn’t sure if this would work as advertised but decided to try it. I am so happy that I purchased it and will continue to purchase it in the future. It covers just as well as most foundations but without caking up, isn’t oily, doesn’t set in any wrinkles and also works like a powder so you don’t need to use any. The only thing is that I still need to use a little concealer, but it still blends in really nice. I am very happy with this product. — Sam
7. This fantastic eye repair cream can work wonders for your under eye area. It helps reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. The product has a non-greasy finish that leaves the skin around your eyes looking hydrated, smooth, and brightened. Customers can’t stop recommending this cream in their reviews. Just look at the photos below!
57,500+ ratings
4.3 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- This cream really works! It has a nice smell. I use it every day, and it reduces the puffiness in my eyes quickly with just a small amount in the morning before putting on my makeup. Thank you! I will most definitely purchase this again and soon! — Anthony hickey
8. Take care of your skin with this daily facial cleanser that will efficiently remove dirt, excess oils, impurities and pollution microparticles from your pores. Its hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic formula is free of parabens and sulfates. The cleanser minimizes the appearance of pores and has no fragrance.
25,600+ ratings
4.7 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- Coming from somebody with combination skin, this is one versatile cleanser! I think it’d be pretty much perfect for any skin type. It really makes my skin feel clean without feeling stripped and doesn’t leave the dry areas extra-dry or the oily areas still oily. If you have dry skin and still prefer to cleanse twice a day, I would highly recommend this. — sarah
9. This skin renewing night cream works like a charm. It softens, hydrates and retains skin moisture with the help of hyaluronic acid. Its fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, and non-irritating formula makes the cream suitable for different skin types. Renew the look of your tired skin overnight!
40,600+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- It cleared up my discolored skin in 2 weeks! I bought this product to help clear up some discoloration on my face, and it is working wonderfully! My lightened skin stayed for about 3 weeks, even after cutting out the food allergy that caused it. So I know it’s the cream that’s working!
I’ve been using it for 2 weeks, and you can really tell how much the patches were evened out. My skin even feels softer. No reactions to it or burning sensation. A little dab each night goes a long way. I definitely would recommend it. — April
10. This facial serum is a real hit on Amazon with more than 140,000 ratings! Vitamin C evens skin tone, neutralizes free radicals, and boosts collagen to improve radiance and reduce dark spots, dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles. Thanks to its efficient ingredients, the product can make your skin glow with beauty and health. The results that Amazon customers managed to achieve thanks to this serum are truly amazing.
140,000+ ratings
4.3 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- I rarely write reviews about products, but TruSkin serum is absolutely worth writing about. I have been using this consistently for about a year. The hydration it gives my skin is like a lost soul in the desert with water.
As soon as I put it on, my skin drinks it up. It is one of the best hydrating serums. It dries quickly so I can apply my final skin cream and my skin glows all day long with the right moisture. Do yourself a favor, run, don’t walk to try this product on your face! — Pamela Brundell
If you are looking for efficient problem solvers that will help you keep your house sparkling clean with minimal effort, check out this selection of Amazon gems. They will help you clean and organize every corner of your home without spending a fortune!
Bright Side gets commissions for purchases made through the links in this post. Reviews may have been edited for length and clarity.