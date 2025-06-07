“Looks Like Kim,” Kris Jenner’s New Look Goes Viral and Experts Point to One Main Secret
When Kris Jenner made a recent public appearance, fans were left stunned—many barely recognized her. Some even mistook her for her daughter, thanks to her dramatically youthful and polished look. At 69, the Kardashian matriarch is drawing serious attention for her striking transformation, with social media lighting up over her seemingly age-defying appearance.
What’s the secret behind Kris’s fresh new look?
THEN 👆
NOW 👆
Kris Jenner’s latest glow-up has everyone in Hollywood talking. The transformation has been so impressive, it’s even sparked whispers behind the scenes—with some surgeons reportedly trying to claim credit! But according to a trusted source, the real magic comes from one name: New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine.
A rep for Kris confirmed, “We can confirm that Dr. Steven Levine did Kris Jenner’s recent work.” While they didn’t share specific details, Dr. Levine is well-known among A-listers for his refined, natural touch—and clearly, it shows.
This isn’t the first time Kris has been open about her cosmetic journey. She once told that she had a breast augmentation back in the ’80s, which she later updated with smaller implants and a lift. And in true Kardashian fashion, she even filmed her earlobe surgery for Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2018.
Kris has also mentioned trying “Botox and fillers and lasers and things like that.” When it comes to being real with her fans, she’s never been shy about sharing the beauty treatments that keep her glowing.
Fans noticed one thing.
Fans have recently pointed out a striking resemblance between Kris Jenner and her daughter Kim Kardashian in new photos circulating online. From her sleek, contoured makeup to a noticeably fuller pout and sculpted features, Kris’s latest look has many doing double takes.
“Looks like Kim 😮,” one user noted.
“Now we at least know what Kim will look like in 10 years,” another joked.
