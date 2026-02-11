My Coworkers Excluded Me From Their Group Chat on Purpose—The Real Reason Shattered Me

Dear <strong>Bright Side,

I’ve been at my current employer for the last 5 years and only a handful of the group that joined at the time have remained. In my department it was me and one of the guys who joined at the same time as me.

Things were great until about 2 years ago. Whenever my coworkers needed help or a favor I was the person they’d turn to and I’d never let them down. Because of that I thought we were on good terms. I mean they always seemed grateful and friendly.

Then one day all the girls I work with changed into dresses when the shift was finished. I asked what was up but was met with silence. I left it at that thinking it might be something private but the next day I found out they were attending a baby shower for one of our coworkers.