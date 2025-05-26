7 Secret Remedies to Regrowing Thinning Hair

Cayenne pepper is known to improve circulation, and that’s why it would be useful to try it against hair loss. You can mix it with some olive oil and make your very own oil, which you can apply the same way you would any other oil. However, make sure to leave the mixture to brew for 10–15 days before using it, and keep it away from sunlight. Alternatively, you can make a paste using the same ingredients and massage it onto your scalp.