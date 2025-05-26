7 Secret Remedies to Regrowing Thinning Hair
It’s completely normal to shed some hair daily, but seeing an unusual amount in the shower or on your brush can be concerning. If you’re noticing a thinning part or more hair fall than usual, adjusting certain aspects of your lifestyle could support hair regrowth. These 7 strategies can help you boost hair regrowth and get rid of bald spots.
1. Cayenne pepper
Cayenne pepper is known to improve circulation, and that’s why it would be useful to try it against hair loss. You can mix it with some olive oil and make your very own oil, which you can apply the same way you would any other oil. However, make sure to leave the mixture to brew for 10–15 days before using it, and keep it away from sunlight. Alternatively, you can make a paste using the same ingredients and massage it onto your scalp.
2. Give green tea a try
3. Egg yolk mask
Egg yolks contain something called sulfur, which is vital for hair and its growth. While we still need some concrete evidence that egg yolks can promote hair growth, it doesn’t hurt to try a homemade mask. You can mix 2-3 egg yolks with 2–3 drops of lemon juice and apply the mask with your hands onto your scalp. You will need to wear a shower cap, then leave the mask on for 20 minutes before washing it away with cold or warm water.
4. Eat pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds may support hair growth due to their rich nutrient profile and hormonal effects. A study found that men taking 400 mg of pumpkin seed oil daily for 24 weeks had a 40% increase in hair count. The oil may inhibit 5-alpha reductase, reducing DHT—a hormone linked to hair loss. Additionally, pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc, iron, and omega-3s, which nourish the scalp and strengthen hair.
5. Use rosemary oil
If you desire thick strands, then you most likely seek products and ingredients that are beneficial for their overall health. The issue is that there are endless products, and keeping up with hair care trends can be overwhelming and even harmful. One of the trends that are science-backed is rosemary oil. In fact, a 2015 study found that rosemary essential oil was just as effective as minoxidil (a medication used to cure thinning hair).
6. Use onion juice
One can say that onions are a basic key ingredient in every kitchen, but they may also help you get the hair of your dreams. While there is not enough research to say whether onion juice promotes hair growth for sure, a few studies have shown that it may be worth adding to your hair care routine.
For starters, the Journal of Dermatology believes that applying onion juice to the scalp may aid in hair regrowth. Also, one study shows that people with alopecia areata who apply onion juice twice daily to their scalps notice hair growth after 2 weeks.
7. Wear a shower cap to bed
You probably haven’t even thought of sleeping with a shower cap over your hair, but it might in fact help you regrow your hair. When you wear a shower cap to bed, it locks in the moisture your hair needs to stay healthy and makes your scalp produce more sebum. Because sebum is essential for hair growth, this method may help you achieve long and shiny hair.
There are various reasons you can lose hair, but not all of them are definitive. There are things you can do as long as you identify the source of the problem. Then it’s a matter of hard work and dedication.