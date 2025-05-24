I Refused to Cancel My Honeymoon Because of a Family Crisis

Dear Bright Side,

My 16 y.o. stepson got into a car crash the night of our wedding. He is in intensive care but stable. Still, my husband wants to skip our honeymoon. I said, ’’It’s not like he died!’’ But he insisted, and I went alone.

Once there, I opened Facebook and froze when I saw a selfie taken by my stepson on the hospital bed; by his side were my husband and his ex-wife. They were all smiles, as if they were the perfect family. My blood started to boil.

I called my husband 11 times, but he didn’t pick up, and he didn’t reply to my texts for 5 days. I was crushed, and my first days as a bride turned into a nightmare.

Before we got married, he kept saying that I was the most important person in his life. But during this solo trip I was shocked to realize that in reality, I didn’t matter at all to him, and that his true family would always be his son and ex-wife.

I am lost and furious all at once. How do you think I should handle this?

Sincerely,

Cassie