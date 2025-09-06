Man Who Was 95% Tattooed Shows Shocking Transformation After Laser Removal Surgery
Brazilian man Leandro de Souza got his first tattoo at just 13 years old. In 2023, he was officially crowned the most tattooed man in the nation. Today, with ink covering 95% of his skin—including his face, head, and even his eyelids—he is documenting the painful and dramatic process of tattoo removal, with thousands of people following his journey online.
For years, Leandro stood out because of his extreme dedication to body art.
Reportedly, he had over 170<strong> tattoos, which left almost no visible skin untouched. But after years of living with this appearance, Leandro began to feel differently about his body. He revealed that he didn’t feel good and the tattoos didn’t suit him anymore, “It was a world of excess, which no longer did me any good. There came a time when I felt like a circus attraction.” That’s why he decided to start removing the tattoos, even though the process promised to be long, expensive, and painful.
Tattoo removal is not simple.
According to Leandro, the pain is even worse than getting tattooed in the first place. He described the laser sessions as “horrible.”
The sources say that the procedure can take up to 8 sessions. Experts note that the process of tattoo removal depends on the size, color, and depth of the ink. Black ink tends to fade faster, while colored pigments can be more stubborn. Each session also carries the risk of scarring or skin sensitivity, making the process both physically and emotionally demanding.
His transformation has drawn massive attention.
Leandro has been sharing photos and videos of his fading tattoos online, and the changes are striking. Areas of his face and body that were once fully dark with ink are now showing lighter patches of natural skin. His followers flood the comments with messages of support, shock, and curiosity:
- Why did he do that? And the pain to heal! It got much better!👏
- In just 4 sessions, the results are already incredible! It’s getting better every day 🔥
- He is a new man. Handsome, happier, and has regained his self-esteem 😍
- MUCH better without the inked face! I love tattoos. I have 2 half sleeves, but I cannot understand why anyone would tattoo their face?! This dude is handsome.
- The best thing you did was erase the tattoos on your face! Your real identity is visible!
His journey highlights the extreme commitment to body modification—and the equally extreme effort to reverse it.
As he continues his treatment, he hopes his experience inspires others to think carefully before making permanent choices: “Think carefully before getting a face tattoo because I regret it. It hurts a lot, no matter how much anesthesia they use. But that’s part of the price for the things I did in the past.”
Every laser session strips away more than just ink—it peels back years of choices that no longer reflect who Leandro is. His transformation is painful, but it’s also proof that it’s never too late to rewrite your story.
