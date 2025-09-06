Man Who Was 95% Tattooed Shows Shocking Transformation After Laser Removal Surgery

According to Leandro, the pain is even worse than getting tattooed in the first place. He described the laser sessions as “horrible.”

The sources say that the procedure can take up to 8 sessions. Experts note that the process of tattoo removal depends on the size, color, and depth of the ink. Black ink tends to fade faster, while colored pigments can be more stubborn. Each session also carries the risk of scarring or skin sensitivity, making the process both physically and emotionally demanding.