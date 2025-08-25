She Never Cooked or Cleaned: Halle Berry’s Ex Speaks Out on What Ended Their Marriage, and Fans are Stunned

However, in the interview, Justice admitted, “If we knew about therapy, we probably could have made it.”

Justice ended this part of the interview saying that he now believes that Berry truly loved him, and he acknowledges the hurt he caused her. “Now that I’ve gotten a lot older, and I look back, I’m like ’No, that girl really did love me,’” he said, adding, “Imagine if you really love somebody, and they tell you they want to break up and there ain’t nothing you can say to get them back. That had to be tough on her.”

He went on to express that he didn’t handle the breakup well. “When I left her, I didn’t talk to her anymore. Like, I didn’t even ease out. I could have massaged that better,” he reflected.