Mandy Moore Debutes Her Baby Bump, but People Keep Noticing One Thing

Mandy Moore, 40, was hiding her baby bump until recently, when she shared a photo of her growing belly on Instagram. Many followers rushed to congratulate the actress, but some noticed a curious detail in her pregnancy announcement pictures. Although not everyone spotted it, those who did are sure that it might have been left there on purpose.

The actress is no longer attempting to conceal her baby bump during her third pregnancy. “Last night’s look,” Moore shared on her Instagram Story on Saturday, June 1. “Guess I don’t have to try to camouflage anymore.” She posted a mirror selfie, showing herself gently holding her baby bump. She donned a long, sleeveless leopard-print dress paired with black sandals. The actress wore her hair in a wavy bob and complemented her look with a pink lipstick.

Moore, who shares her children with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, revealed her pregnancy a day earlier. She posted a photo of her sons, Gus, 3, and Ozzie, 19 months, dressed in shirts labeled “Big” and “Middle.” “Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon,” she posted on Instagram on Friday, May 31, alluding to the catchphrase from This Is Us. “Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister 💓💓💓.”

Moore portrayed Rebecca Pearson, the matriarch, in the six-season NBC series, where she was the mother to “triplets” Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown). Rebecca’s first husband, Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia), coined the term “Big Three” to refer to their three children collectively.

Many people noticed this allusion. “Your own Big Three! It’s even 2 boys and 1 girl,” one follower wrote. “The Big 3! It really was meant to be,” another user commented. “Ahh, THE BIG 3. You had to! So excited for you,” another follower added.