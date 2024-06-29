Meet the Hottest Type of Men According to the Internet Now: "Rodent" Men

"Men are either eagle handsome, bear handsome, dog handsome, or reptilian handsome," reads a viral tweet from May 2023, citing Ryan Gosling, Henry Cavill, Heath Ledger, and Timothée Chalamet as examples of these types. The tweet resonated with many — Cavill's broad shoulders do have a bearlike quality, and Ledger's blonde hair and wide smile do resemble a golden retriever. However, there's arguably another category many men fit into: rodent handsome.

Rodent handsome men are usually more svelte than muscular, with pinched, angular features. They might not be conventionally handsome, but this only adds to their appeal. Two recent examples of rodent-handsome men are Challengers co-stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, often compared to Roddy St. James (the rat from Flushed Away) and Stuart Little, respectively.

The exclusive group of attractive male celebrities includes, but is not limited to, the following celebrities.