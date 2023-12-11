Meet the Model Who Looks Like a Real-Life Barbie and It’s Taking the Fashion World by Storm

The striking doll-like features of Nyadak Thot, also known as Duckie, an Australian-Sudanese model, have conquered the fashion world. Recently, she went viral on Twitter because of her out-of-this-world looks.

Meet the model

Nyadak “Duckie” Thot is a 28-year-old model with Sudanese parents, born in Melbourne, Australia. Her real name has tribal roots, but her nickname “Duckie” was given to her late in life. In school, neither the teachers nor her colleagues could pronounce her first name correctly, giving her the nickname she nowadays prefers to be called by. Duckie was Introduced to the catwalk by her sister, Nikki Perkins, a model and YouTuber. Believing in her potential, she enrolled in the reality show Australia’s Next Top Model, securing a remarkable third place. She then moved to New York, USA, where she could get more modeling jobs, which proved to work well for her. There, she signed with New York Model Management and made her runway debut at Kanye West’s Yeezy Fashion Week.



Besides being known as the Black Barbie because of her relucent skin, Duckie’s career trajectory includes an impressive portfolio of fashion shows and campaigns for renowned brands such as Moschino, Oscar de la Renta, Rihanna (Fenty x Puma), among others.

Becoming the “it girl” in fashion

Rihanna’s protégé, Thot joined the ranks of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty squad, collaborating with acclaimed makeup artist Pat McGrath. In an interview with Vogue Italia, she shared her biggest dream of gracing the cover of Vogue and starring in a global campaign for a major brand. In 2018, this dream materialized as Thot became a focal point in the Pirelli calendar, themed around Alice in Wonderland, alongside beauties like Lupita Nyong’o, Sean Combs, Adwoa Aboah, and Naomi Campbell. The calendar, photographed by Tim Walker and styled by Edward Enninful, the current director of Vogue UK, showcased her in a whimsical narrative. Recently announced as the newest ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, Thot aims to inspire self-love and acceptance for dark-skinned girls. As a member of the L’Oréal Paris family, she stands alongside role models like Jane Fonda, Bianca Balti, and Liya Kebede.

It’s all about diversity

Duckie Thot aims for a more diverse fashion world. She embodies shifting perceptions in an industry historically associated with narrow beauty ideals. Thot, an avid advocate for inclusivity, remarks that, despite the progress within the beauty world, there are still some areas people need to pay attention.



When discussing diversity in fashion and beauty, the focus is often not directed toward the behind-the-scenes roles: stylists, photographers, and makeup artists. Frequently, Thot finds herself being the only black woman on set. She mentions that her experience participating in the Pirelli calendar shoot, where the entire cast was composed of black individuals, including RuPaul and Lupita Nyong’o, is a memory that will stay with her for the rest of her life.

Becoming viral as Barbie

While Duckie gained fame on Australia’s Next Top Model at the age of 17, the internet is just currently vibrating with admiration for her stunning appearance, with many convinced that she resembles a living Barbie doll. The bewilderment began when Duckie shared a photo on Twitter captioned “Ducks after dark,” featuring her in a lacy black and gold dress with matching makeup, both hands gracefully resting on her thigh. Duckie’s flawless skin, perfect pout, and remarkably long limbs triggered a flow of comments expressing disbelief, with some questioning her being a real human. Statements like “I won’t believe she’s real until I see her in person” and “Me seeing this: is this a person or a Barbie?” flooded the responses. The amusing reactions from Duckie and her friends have fueled fans’ calls for the model to have her own Barbie doll, a suggestion she seems to embrace. In a tweet, she jokingly said, “Yeah...we need a Duckie Barbie doll @Barbie what’s good??”