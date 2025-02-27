Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Open Up About Their 23-Year Relationship and the Challenges They've Faced

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, two stars whose destinies seemed written in the stars, first crossed paths in the enchanting world of cinema. It was 1998 when Michael, captivated by Catherine’s powerful portrayal of Elena Montero in The Mask of Zorro, felt a spark that could not be ignored.

At the Deauville Film Festival, amidst the excitement and energy of the event, fate played its hand. Michael, in the midst of promoting his own film, A Perfect Murder, took the chance to make a memorable connection with Catherine. With a mix of nerves and anticipation, he approached her, exuding the charm of a true gentleman. Though their meeting was brief, it left an impression that would last a lifetime on both their hearts.