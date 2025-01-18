Military Sleep Method That Makes 96% of People Fall Asleep in Just 2 Minutes

A viral TikTok video by @justin_agustin has taken the internet by storm, revealing a military sleep method that claims to help 96% of people fall asleep in just 2 minutes. The video, which has nearly 1 million likes, showcases the technique in a simple yet effective way. The method, originally developed by the military, involves a series of steps designed to relax the body and mind.

The military sleep method has taken social media by storm, with many people intrigued by its promise to help them fall asleep in under two minutes. The technique, which originated in the military, is said to be designed for pilots and soldiers who needed to rest quickly under high-pressure conditions. Its development is credited to Bud Winter, an Olympic sprint coach and sports psychology expert. Winter described how the method was used to help military personnel achieve restful sleep even in stressful environments. While the technique has gained popularity, it’s worth noting that no scientific studies have been conducted specifically on the method itself.

The technique was explained in a viral TikTok video by @justin_agustin, which has garnered nearly a million likes. In the video, Agustin outlines the steps involved: first, calm your body and relax every part of it, from your head to your toes, while focusing on deep breathing. Next, clear your mind of any stresses and visualize peaceful scenarios to help you drift off. The step-by-step process includes relaxing your face, dropping your shoulders and arms, gradually working your way downward through the body, and focusing on calming imagery to clear your thoughts.

But does the military sleep method actually work? While the method itself hasn’t been directly studied, some of its core components—such as deep breathing and visualization—are backed by science. A 2018 study found that deep breathing can promote relaxation and help people fall asleep faster.

Similarly, research shows that visualization techniques are effective in reducing distress caused by intrusive thoughts, making it easier to relax and sleep. These findings suggest that the military sleep method could be an effective tool for those struggling with insomnia or racing thoughts at night. By combining relaxation techniques with a focus on mental imagery, it encourages both physical and mental calm, which are essential for falling asleep. While it may not work for everyone, it’s a simple, low-risk method that’s worth trying for those seeking a better night’s rest.

If you’re someone who often lies awake struggling to unwind, this method could be a game-changer. Its widespread attention on social media has already led many to test it out. Whether you’re a skeptic or a sleep-deprived believer, the military sleep method offers a unique approach to achieving the elusive goal of falling asleep quickly.