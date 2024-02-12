Miss Japan Gives Up Her Title Just 2 Weeks After Winning and the Reason Is Devastating

Two weeks ago, Karolina Shiino, aged 26, achieved the prestigious title of Miss Japan. But the world was recently shocked when it was revealed that she is giving up her title following a scandal.

STR/AFP/East News

Recently, a Japanese magazine named Shukan Bunshun has released an exposé claiming that the young woman had an affair.

According to the article in Shukan Bunshun, Ms. Shiino was implicated in a romantic involvement with a married influencer and doctor. The man involved has refrained from issuing any public statements on the matter.

Last week, in their initial response to the report, the pageant organizers defended Ms. Shiino, asserting that she was unaware of the man’s marital status. However, on Monday, they revealed that she had confessed to being aware of his marriage and family.

The Miss Japan Association stated that the 26-year-old had apologized for her misleading statements, and the organizers had accepted her resignation from the title.



Ms. Shiino also issued apologies to her fans and the general public in a statement on Monday, expressing that her actions were driven by fear and panic in reaction to the report.

She noted, ’’I am truly sorry for the huge trouble I have caused and for betraying those who supported me.’’

The Miss Japan title will now remain vacant for the remainder of the year, despite having several runners-up.



