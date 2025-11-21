No kids DOES NOT MEAN NO FAMILY. You might have shamed him, but you didn't RUN HIM DOWN WITH YOUR CAR! DO YOU WANT TO USE MINE?It's great that your coworkers were willing to help you receive your due from the company. If HR had any brains they would force him to give up HIS VACATION TIME. I hope that you ENJOY YOUR FAMILY TIME.
My Boss Tried to Ruin My Christmas Plans—I Got the Last Laugh
Every office has its own holiday traditions—some hang tinsel, others light scented candles, and a rare few spark a showdown that could rival any December blockbuster. This story begins with a simple vacation request... and unravels into something no employee handbook was prepared for.
Hello, Bright Side,
Every Christmas for the last five years, I’ve requested one week off to visit my family. And every single year, my boss has said no. His excuses changed every time—"bad timing," “short-staffed,” “priority scheduling,” whatever.
This year, I submitted my request in June to avoid any issues. Last week, four coworkers got their Christmas week approved. I didn’t.
When I asked why, my boss shrugged and said I should be a “team player” since I don’t have kids. I didn’t argue. I just said “Okay” and walked away.
Yesterday, he froze when he saw the group email I sent to the team.
I congratulated everyone on the upcoming Christmas week. Then I added: “For the last 5 years, every Christmas, I have requested a week off to spend with my family. And every time, I got rejected. The reason my boss gave this year is that I don’t have kids, so I don’t really need this holiday.
I’m tired of this, so I want to know if anyone is willing to trade at least one day of their approved vacation with me. I can work overtime before Christmas to help with any tasks you need.” I also CC’d HR.
This morning, my team came up to me and said they were ready to adjust their schedules so I could take some time off. They were actually very supportive. But I didn’t need their help anymore.
HR approved my Christmas week for me and informed him that all future time-off approvals will go through them instead of him. He hasn’t spoken to me since.
I’m proud I finally stood up for myself—and grateful that everyone around me had my back. It feels like the Christmas miracles have already started. Still, a small part of me wonders if I went a bit too far... but honestly, what other choice did I have?
Michael
Hi Michael!
Your email reads like the unofficial sequel to every workplace Christmas movie ever made—except yours comes with fewer twinkling lights and more HR involvement. Let’s take a closer look at this annual tradition of yours.
🎄 1. No, you didn’t “go too far.” You went as far as reality required.
Your boss didn’t just make scheduling difficult—he discriminated openly based on parental status.
It’s not only unfair; it can create a hostile work environment.
What you did wasn’t revenge. It was documenting a pattern and asking the group for solutions.
Transparency isn’t aggression. Sometimes it’s the only language workplace power imbalances understand.
🌟 2. Your email was direct—but not destructive.
You didn’t insult him. You didn’t call him out by name. You didn’t demand special treatment. You simply stated verifiable facts:
- You applied early.
- You were rejected (again).
- The reason was discriminatory.
- You asked for help.
- You CC’d the department responsible for fairness.
This is textbook assertiveness, not aggression.
🎅🏻 3. Your boss’s reaction tells you everything.
People don’t “freeze,” “go pale,” or “stop talking to you” because someone has been unfair. They react that way when they’ve been caught.
There’s a well-studied psychological phenomenon called the observer effect in social behavior: People act differently when they know they’re being monitored, especially in hierarchical structures. Once HR entered the chat, his entire behavioral script collapsed.
🎁 4. And your team’s support shows you weren’t the problem.
People don’t line up to help someone they think is dramatic. They help someone they think has been wronged. Their reaction is a social-validation indicator.
So: If your coworkers, who see everything firsthand, think you were right... You were probably right.
Enjoy your Christmas week, Michael. You earned it.
XOXO,
Bright Side
