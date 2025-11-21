My Boss Tried to Ruin My Christmas Plans—I Got the Last Laugh

Yesterday, he froze when he saw the group email I sent to the team.

I congratulated everyone on the upcoming Christmas week. Then I added: “For the last 5 years, every Christmas, I have requested a week off to spend with my family. And every time, I got rejected. The reason my boss gave this year is that I don’t have kids, so I don’t really need this holiday.

I’m tired of this, so I want to know if anyone is willing to trade at least one day of their approved vacation with me. I can work overtime before Christmas to help with any tasks you need.” I also CC’d HR.

This morning, my team came up to me and said they were ready to adjust their schedules so I could take some time off. They were actually very supportive. But I didn’t need their help anymore.

HR approved my Christmas week for me and informed him that all future time-off approvals will go through them instead of him. He hasn’t spoken to me since.

I’m proud I finally stood up for myself—and grateful that everyone around me had my back. It feels like the Christmas miracles have already started. Still, a small part of me wonders if I went a bit too far... but honestly, what other choice did I have?

Michael