My Boyfriend Broke Up With Me Because I Was a «Nerd» and He Got What He Deserved

One of our readers sent us a motivating story, so we decided to share it with you. Her story proves that even when things go wrong, there’s still light at the end of the tunnel. Breakups hurt, but she bounced back stronger and even taught her disrespectful ex a lesson.

We’ve been dating for a year.

I’ve been dating a guy for a year. We hit it off straight away, and it seemed like we were soulmates. Everything was amazing until the last three months. He started getting annoyed with me for no apparent reason, and I felt that we were reaching the end of our relationship.

He said I didn’t give him enough attention.

He said that I didn’t care about our relationship because I was too devoted to studying. Yes, I loved my major and I wanted to be a successful lawyer, but I gave him as much attention as I could. At the time, he worked as a sales manager and always complained about how much he hated his job. I felt sorry for him, but I knew I’d hate to work at a job that I despised, so I studied hard.

He started mocking me for my ambitions.

Later, I got a paid internship at a good law company. My career was getting better and better, while his was on the rocks because he never met deadlines. He started saying that I made a bad choice. He said, «There are so many lawyers, and you have to be really good to actually make it in this field. I don’t think you can.» He also laughed at my dreams and goals, so I stopped telling him about them.

We broke up.

Once, my ex wanted me to go on a date with him right when I had an important exam that I couldn’t miss. I asked him to change the date and he got hysterical. He said, «It’s over! I’m done with you. You’ll be alone forever because you’re an ugly nerd.» It hurt, but I eventually got over it by focusing on my career.

Several years later we met again.

Yesterday, my client asked me to help her with her divorce. She said her husband was a toxic and manipulative man, and she wanted to take everything away from him. This man is my ex! When he found out I’m her lawyer, he showed up at my office begging me to help him instead. He even said, «Maybe we can try again and get back together?» I laughed and told him to leave. I helped his wife and he got what he deserved.