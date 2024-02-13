“My Craft Was Being Taken From Me” Jon Bon Jovi Shared Heartbreaking Health Update

The Grammy winner, known for songs such as “Livin’ on a Prayer”, “It’s My Life” and “You Give Love a Bad Name” Bon Jovi recently had vocal cord surgery, a procedure that posed a significant risk to his musical career. Discover the reasons behind the surgery and learn all the details in our article.

Jon Bon Jovi recently opened up about his experience of returning to the stage 19 months after undergoing surgery for a vocal cord injury. At 61, the lead singer of Bon Jovi discussed his health during Hulu’s panel for their new docuseries Thank You, Good Night at the Television Critics Association press tour. Finally, he was “ready to talk” about his vocal surgery. Bon Jovi expressed a deep sense of pride in his vocal abilities, highlighting his extensive experience and understanding of singing. “I pride myself on having been a true vocalist,” Bon Jovi said. “I’ve sung with Pavarotti. I know how to sing. I’ve studied the craft for 40 years. I’m not a stylist who just barks and howls. I know how to sing.”

“So when God was taking away my ability, and I couldn’t understand why, I jokingly have said the only thing that’s ever been up my nose is my finger — you know, so there’s no reason for any of this,” he continued. As the “Livin’ On a Prayer” vocalist further explained, he was facing a situation where one of his vocal cords was “atrophying” — with one cord being “thick as the thumb” and the other “thick as a pinky.” “So the strong one was pushing the weak one aside, and I wasn’t singing well,” he said. “My craft was being taken from me.” Fortunately, Bon Jovi mentioned that he was introduced to a surgeon who provided a “cutting-edge implant to build the cord back up.” Now, over 19 months into his rehabilitation, he is still in the healing process.

“For the last almost two years now, I’ve been in this rehab getting it back together. I’m getting very close to feeling like myself again,” the rocker said. Referring to his performance at the MusiCares Person of the Year award ceremony on February 2, Bon Jovi remarked that it was “my first live performance in two years.” “New record’s done. So now I just want to get back to two and a half hours a night, four nights a week, before I’m gonna go out there on the road for real. But I’m confident in my doctor,” he added.