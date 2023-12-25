My Date From Tinder Blocked Me After Seeing My Real Skin

Daisy Malin, 27, has grappled with eczema for two decades. Her self-confidence recently took a hit when a man she was chatting with online blocked her upon discovering her skin condition.

When Daisy stopped her eczema treatment she faced an aesthetic problem.

Daisy Malin, 27, was diagnosed with mild eczema during her toddler years, leading doctors to prescribe various creams. As her reliance on increasingly potent doses grew, Daisy decided to discontinue the treatment, resulting in her experiencing withdrawal, which led to the stage where the young woman couldn’t recognize herself. As Daisy herself says: “At the start...I couldn’t even look in the mirror. I had to cover them all with blankets, as I felt like I lost the person looking back at me, and I hated what was looking back.”

She even refused to leave the house.

The skin problem got worse, and Daisy couldn’t find the inner strength to leave the house. She expressed, “People often asked me what was wrong, if I was sunburnt or if it was contagious. So I eventually stopped leaving my flat and began to isolate myself. People would just stare at me.” However, despite facing judgment, Daisy’s skin is gradually improving, and she has discovered a new platform by sharing her journey on Instagram.

Daisy’s online date blocked her after seeing her skin.

After discovering her most effective treatment, Daisy gathered the courage to start dating using special apps. However, her attempt took an unfortunate turn when a guy from Tinder turned away after she shared a link to her Instagram page, where she discusses her skin condition. Daisy recounted, “Before I went on a date, I sent him my profile and about 20 minutes later he blocked and unmatched me. If he met me in real life, he would’ve been able to meet my personality and learn that my skin doesn’t define who I am. It’s just one of those things, but dating has affected me the most, for sure.”

Despite all odds, she managed to find a loving partner.

Daisy initially felt lost and vulnerable, finding it hard to express her emotions without getting upset. After a series of bad dates, Daisy met Alexander, and things changed drastically. Despite her ongoing struggles with eczema, their relationship brought normalcy to Daisy’s life. Alexander’s unwavering support during her flare-ups showed her a new level of care and understanding. Now, Daisy feels her skin is just a small part of who she is, embracing body positivity. For her, body acceptance means finding happiness within oneself, unaffected by others’ opinions. She believes that being content with yourself is what truly matters.