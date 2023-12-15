My Daughter Is Seeing Ghosts in the House and I’m Freaking Out

A mom, once confident in the safety of her home , recently shared how her daughter began seeing ghosts. Scared, she went online seeking help and advice.

I don’t know how I feel about ghosts. I think I don’t believe in them, but I’ll still get scared of ghost stories.”

“To preface, we live in a house that was built in 1710. Some of my more spiritually-inclined friends feel we’re ’not alone’ here but have all independently said our house feels warm and welcoming, and it’s a ’friendly presence.’

“I’m writing this in a panic as I am home alone tonight (my husband will be home soon), and during our bedtime routine, I’m pretty sure my 2.5-year-old saw ghosts.

Halfway through using the potty, she nearly leaped off of it into my arms with pure terror on her face looking at the shower curtain and saying, ’Who is coming out of there??’ I was like, ’What do you mean?’ And she goes, ’I’m scared of the people,’ I said, trying to stay calm, ’What people?’ and she said, ’The bad guy!!’ And then she wouldn’t let me put her down for a while and wouldn’t go out to the hallway, saying, ’I’m too scared of the people on the stairs.’

Please send help. Or tell me this is a normal age to start saying these things?”