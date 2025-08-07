My Daughter’s Teacher Threatened Her Because She’s a Picky Eater

Dear Bright Side,

I have a 10-year-old daughter called Emma. She has had stomach issues for the last few years, which makes it hard to keep her on a healthy diet. Since we found out about the issues, she’s been getting the same things for lunch, because when I change it she gets stomach pains.

This day was no different. I packed my 10-year-old’s lunch which consisted of a toasted sandwich, a packet of crisps, and a banana. With that, she gets a bit of money to buy a juice or whatever else she feels like drinking.

Later that day, we had a parent teacher conference, which isn’t something I’m worried about at all. My daughter always does well at school and everyone tends to like her. So I thought we would just be getting the usual praise. I was wrong.

There was a teacher who judged me for giving her the same ’unhealthy’ lunch every day. She said I was being an irresponsible parent for not paying attention to what my child eats. I almost lost my temper when she made things worse.

She threatened my daughter by saying, “I better see a healthier meal in your lunch box tomorrow. If I don’t, you’ll be failing my class.”

I was stunned. How could she possibly fail a student for not eating the way she expects them to? It’s not like anything my daughter is eating is unhealthy. Yet, the teacher acted like she was permanently eating junk food.

I tried to explain the situation to the teacher, but she cut me off before I even began, “You give her too much money. Maybe if you focused more on the health of your child instead of shoving her out the door, she wouldn’t spend so much at the cafeteria.”

That was where I drew the line. I told the teacher if she listened instead of assuming she’d actually know when some of her students have health problems. I proceeded with, “If you fail my daughter in this class, I will report you to the board of education.”

She went quiet after that, but I’m not sure if I went too far.