My DIL Hides Food From Me Because I Ran Out of Savings

The woman shares, “After my husband died, I moved in with my son and DIL. At first, all was well. But my savings ran out. My DIL changed and started dropping comments about how much food was being used. I noticed that we were always out of cheese, which is one of my most consumed foods.

Then, she started hiding food from me. When I asked my DIL about it, she just shrugged and left. I found it really suspicious.

One morning, my DIL left an odd note on the fridge that had a list. It was titled, ‘Your Meals of the Day.’ Under it, she wrote, ‘1 cup of rice, 1 cup of vegetables, no chicken.’ I was dumbfounded.

It got worse when, at dinner, she came over, handed me a bill, and calmly said, ‘From now on we’ll need you to contribute for your share of the groceries and meals. It’s only fair.’”