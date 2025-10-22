My DIL Took Me on Vacation With Them Just to Make Me Her Maid

Hi Bright Side,

I don’t have a job. I’m a stay-at-home wife. I cook and clean for my house. During my spare time, I care for my grandkids as well. I’ve noticed that my DIL has been keeping an eye on me. She said, “You need to take care of yourself, you look terrible.” It was so rude of her, but I didn’t say anything because I knew my son would make a big deal out of it.



One day, my DIL told me they’re having a long family vacation at her beach house and she wants me to come. I thought she invited me because she wanted me to take care of myself and have a break. But then, on the first day of vacation, she asked, “What are we having for lunch?”



I asked her what she meant, and she said I’m the expert in the kitchen, so I should do all the cooking. I was shocked, but I made lunch anyway. By dinner, I posted a list on the fridge. It was a meal plan for the next week. I told my DIL what she’s in charge of. She just stared at me and walked off.



My son came up to me and accused me of putting too much pressure on his wife. I told him that I’m not the maid, everyone should do something. He was mad and told me to leave. I’m upset and I don’t want to say anything, but I also don’t want things to go sour with my son. What should I do?

Sincerely,

Maria H.