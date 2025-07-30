My Husband Refused to Listen to Me—I Don’t Regret My Petty Revenge

Dear Bright Side,

I met Simon during an official event. At the time, he was married, and though we were attracted to each other, we both knew this was going nowhere, so we kept away.

Two years later, he called out of the blue, in the middle of a divorce. We met and connected. Long story short, I married my husband after his messy and painful divorce.

We’ve been married for three years now, and everything was going fine until a month ago, when he started calling me by his ex-wife’s name. To give him credit, we do have similar names. Still, I was irritated. I corrected him. He apologized, but it kept happening.

Angry enough, I warned him to not do this again. He looked shamefaced, and it stopped. Then suddenly, during a family dinner a week ago, it happened again, like five times in a row. It seems nothing had worked, or changed.