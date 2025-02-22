My Husband Upgraded His Seat to First Class and Left Me in Economy

Hi Bright Side,

My husband and I had been planning our vacation for months. It was supposed to be a special trip—our first real getaway in years. I was so excited... until we got to the airport.

As we checked in, the airline offered an upgrade to first class. I smiled at my husband, thinking how fun would it be if we got it together? But before I could say anything, he turned to me and said, “I think I’ll take it.”

I laughed, thinking he was joking. He wasn’t.

He took the upgrade, handed me his economy ticket, and walked off to board before me. I sat in economy, squeezed between two strangers, while he was up front sipping champagne.

The entire flight, I stewed in frustration. It wasn’t about first class—it was about the fact that he didn’t even consider staying with me. He never asked if I wanted the upgrade or if we should do it together. It felt selfish.