My Husband’s Ex Still Calls Him for Favors—So I Gave Him a Taste of His Own Medicine
They say marriage is about trust, but what happens when that trust is tested by someone from your partner’s past? Today’s story comes from a reader who thought she was in a healthy marriage — until her husband’s “friendly” relationship with his ex started crossing the line.
Her letter:
Dear Bright Side Team!
When I married my husband, I knew about his ex-wife, Sarah. No kids, no house — just history. I was fine with it... until the favors started. First, it was “Can you fix my Wi-Fi?” or “My car won’t start.” Then came rides to the airport and apartment lease checks. He always said yes.
I told him it made me uncomfortable. He brushed it off — “She doesn’t have anyone else.” I let it go until she called during our anniversary dinner about a leaking sink — and he left. I sat there alone with his half-eaten steak.
When my ex texted about a charity event, I agreed to help and mentioned it casually at dinner. His jaw clenched.
A few days later, I said I’d meet my ex for coffee. “You’re not seriously going?” he asked. “Why not?” I replied. “He just needs a friend.”
That was the first time I saw realization hit. That night, he went quiet. The next morning, he showed the message he sent Sarah: “I can’t keep fixing everything for you.”
He didn’t love my method, but he got the point — sometimes, the only way to teach boundaries is to make someone live without them.
M.
💌 Thank you note
Thank you to our reader for sharing this brave story — situations like this are more common than people admit, and they remind us how blurred emotional boundaries can quietly erode a relationship.
Why People Stay Friends With Their Ex.
It’s completely normal to feel uneasy when your partner stays close to their ex. Doubts creep in — Why are they still talking?, What’s their connection now?, Could old feelings come back? These questions aren’t about jealousy — they’re about safety and trust.
Often, people struggle to believe that an ex can just be a “friend,” especially when that friendship wasn’t there before the relationship began. Even if both people claim it’s platonic, emotional memories don’t disappear overnight — they linger.
Sometimes, staying in touch with an ex isn’t about love at all. It’s about comfort. Familiarity. Habit. The need to feel understood by someone who once knew every part of you.
Some people stay in touch with an ex out of nostalgia, guilt, or genuine care. Others do it because they never learned how to let go emotionally. There’s also the comfort factor — the ex already “knows” them, so it feels easier than building new friendships.
But while staying friends might seem harmless, it can easily blur into emotional dependence — especially when one person turns to their ex for validation or comfort they should be seeking in their current relationship.
When the Friendship Crosses the Line.
Every relationship has its limits, and feeling uncomfortable with your partner’s ex is valid. The red flag isn’t always the friendship itself — it’s the secrecy around it. If your partner hides texts, downplays interactions, or dismisses your feelings, that’s not trust — that’s avoidance.
Ask yourself:
Are they open about the friendship, or defensive when you ask?
Do they share details they shouldn’t?
Do you feel like an outsider in your own relationship?
If yes — the issue isn’t insecurity, it’s emotional boundaries.
How to Talk About It Without Starting a Fight
Lead with empathy. Don’t accuse — express how you feel. “It makes me anxious when you talk to your ex often” lands softer than “You still love her.”
Agree on boundaries. Late-night calls, private meet-ups, or emotional confessions might cross a line. Decide what’s acceptable for both of you.
Ask for transparency, not control. It’s okay to want reassurance — not to monitor your partner, but to feel safe.
Encourage new connections. If your partner leans on their ex because they lack close friends, suggest other outlets — hobbies, support groups, or social circles.
Friendship with an ex doesn’t always mean trouble — but ignoring how it makes you feel definitely does. Healthy love isn’t about policing — it’s about protecting the bond that both of you chose to build together.
12 Stories That Remind Us to Stay Kind Even If the World Seems Against Us