My Husband’s Ex Still Calls Him for Favors—So I Gave Him a Taste of His Own Medicine

Dear Bright Side Team!

When I married my husband, I knew about his ex-wife, Sarah. No kids, no house — just history. I was fine with it... until the favors started. First, it was “Can you fix my Wi-Fi?” or “My car won’t start.” Then came rides to the airport and apartment lease checks. He always said yes.

I told him it made me uncomfortable. He brushed it off — “She doesn’t have anyone else.” I let it go until she called during our anniversary dinner about a leaking sink — and he left. I sat there alone with his half-eaten steak.

When my ex texted about a charity event, I agreed to help and mentioned it casually at dinner. His jaw clenched.

A few days later, I said I’d meet my ex for coffee. “You’re not seriously going?” he asked. “Why not?” I replied. “He just needs a friend.”

That was the first time I saw realization hit. That night, he went quiet. The next morning, he showed the message he sent Sarah: “I can’t keep fixing everything for you.”

He didn’t love my method, but he got the point — sometimes, the only way to teach boundaries is to make someone live without them.

M.