Slam them MIL is the one who overreacting first, and have overreacting against your reply. If they still stubborn ask your husband if he agree to create public opinion voting with photo and picture, you against your MIL and SIL Note, this might shame MIL and SIL permanently.
My MIL Called Me a Bad Mom for the Mess—My Husband’s Response Was the Real Shock
“This place is a disaster! If CPS saw this, they’d take the kids!” Imagine those harsh words from your MIL when you’re juggling 3 toddlers. That’s exactly what happened to one of our readers. Discover how an intense chain of events left the whole family divided.
Hello, Bright Side,
So, I (27F) have 3 toddlers, and as you can imagine, my house is constantly a mess. Meals on the floor, toys everywhere, tantrums, the usual chaos.
One day, my MIL came over to visit, and when she walked in, she wrinkled her nose and immediately said, “This place is a disaster! If CPS saw this, they’d take the kids!”
I was absolutely crushed. My heart dropped, and I could feel myself on the verge of tears. I mean, I’m just trying to survive day by day and do the best I can for my kids.
Then, to my shock, my husband (30M) smirked and said, “Because you see just a mess, and I see a mom who is too busy caring for our kids and their needs to worry about a perfect house. My wife never even has a moment to herself.”
My MIL got furious, stormed out, and took pictures of the house. Later, she sent them to the family group chat, basically humiliating me about the state of the house.
I couldn’t hold back, so I wrote in the family group chat, “Next time you want to judge me, try helping out once in a while. It’s easy to talk from your perfect, clean house, but I’m doing my best with three toddlers.”
My sister-in-law came back with, “It’s your decision to have 3 kids, and Mom isn’t responsible for it.” I responded that I’m done pretending I’m not exhausted, and if they want to help, they know where the door is.
Now things are tense, my MIL and SIL believe I should apologize for overreacting, and my husband sides with me. But what if I really needed to just ignore everything and keep it to myself? The SIL’s words stuck with me—this is really my responsibility, so I can’t blame others for the mess in my house. Or can I?
Kylie
Hi Kylie,
We feel that there is a sort of confusion, so it’s important to recognize the following: yes, you are responsible for your decision to have three kids, but that doesn’t mean you should be humiliated or criticized for the chaos that naturally comes with it. The mess in your house is a result of the everyday reality of parenting toddlers—it’s not a reflection of your worth as a mother. So, here are some things to think over before making the next step.
- You have a right to ask for respect in your own home. The comment about CPS was absolutely out of line, and your response, while emotional, was justified. However, going forward, it might help to set some boundaries.
Let your MIL and SIL know that if they want to make comments about your house, they should also offer help. Rather than apologizing, you could frame it like this: “I understand it looks chaotic, but as a mother of three toddlers, I can’t keep up with it all. If you want to help, I’d appreciate it, but if not, I’d prefer not to hear any judgment.”
- Your SIL’s comment is not a fair judgment of your reality. It just shows a lack of understanding of what you’re dealing with. Raising three toddlers is a huge job, and no one can expect everything to be perfect all the time. You don’t need to apologize for being tired or overwhelmed. Instead, focus on the reality: you’re doing your best with the resources and energy you have.
- The mess in your house doesn’t define your abilities as a mother. It’s easy to feel like the state of your home reflects your abilities as a parent, especially when others make critical comments. What defines you as a mother is how you love, care for, and nurture your children—not the tidiness of your living room. Focus on what truly matters: your kids are safe, loved, and thriving, and that’s what counts.
Best,
Bright Side
And sometimes, the most unexpected reactions can come from the people we’re tied to with blood. One of our readers was given an incredible gift by her stepdad. But she turned it down, hoping to spare her real dad’s feelings. She thought she was doing the right thing... until she learned what her dad did next, and it shattered her completely.