My MIL Criticized Me Behind My Back — She’s Not Welcome in Our Home Anymore

We often believe our relationship with our in-laws is perfectly fine until one small moment changes everything. This is what happened to our reader Angie. She accidentally overheard her mother-in-law saying something unimaginable behind her back. That moment was a turning point for Angie, who then decided to ban her mother-in-law from her house and reached out to us for advice.

This is Angie's story.

Thanks for getting in touch, Angie! We’ve got some advice that we think might help you handle this sensitive situation.

Define your boundaries.

Have a conversation with your husband about the need to set clear boundaries with his mother regarding her comments about your appearance or behavior. Make it clear that such remarks are unacceptable and will not be tolerated in your home. Encourage your husband to actively support you in maintaining these boundaries and to communicate them to his mother if necessary.

Initiate a direct conversation.

Set up a private meeting with your mother-in-law to directly address her comments. Approach the conversation with calmness and respect, explaining how her remarks have impacted you. Make it clear that, while you respect her opinion, you have the right to dress as you prefer in your own home. Encourage open communication and make an effort to understand her perspective as well.

Lead by example.

Let your confidence shine in how you act and carry yourself. Keep dressing in a way that makes you feel good and comfortable at home, regardless of any judgmental comments. By consistently showing your confidence, you may change how others see things and make it clear that you won’t be influenced or shamed for your choices.

Seek professional support.

If the situation continues or becomes more difficult to manage, it might be wise to seek help from a therapist or counselor.



A professional can guide you through complex family dynamics, help you establish healthy boundaries, and provide coping strategies for handling tough conversations and interactions.