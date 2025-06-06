When Grandparents Cross the Line: My Baby Is Helping My MIL Win a Popularity Contest

In an age where everything is shared — from meals to milestones — protecting your child’s digital footprint has become one of the most personal, emotional acts of parenting. It’s not about being paranoid. It’s about being aware. You never know who’s looking at the photos, how they’re being used, or where they’ll end up.

One mother had just one boundary when it came to her newborn. But when that line was crossed by someone inside the family, it forced her to face a painful truth: not everyone who smiles at your child’s photo respects the trust behind it.