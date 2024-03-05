My Mom and Entire Family Missed My Wedding Because My Step-Brother Had an Accident, but I Think It’s a Lie

Imagine the anticipation of your wedding day, an occasion that brims with joy and celebration, only to have it marked by an unforeseen event. This is what happened in today’s story, allegedly due to a step-brother’s sudden accident. However, in the middle of the sympathy and concern, doubts began to form, whispering that perhaps this narrative wasn’t as it seemed. The bride went online to see if her doubts made sense.

She told her side of the story.

My mom remarried when I was a kid and had another kid, Jack, who is currently 15. I’m 23. Anyway, I got married a month ago, and it was nice, but my mom’s family did not attend. I was devastated, but my dad’s side and everyone else made up for it. When my mom finally contacted me (the night after) she told me that Jack had gotten into an accident a couple of nights before (he was with an older friend of his who crashed the car). He’s physically fine but was pretty spooked and refused to get into the car, but they couldn’t leave him alone because they were worried. Mom said she was going to come by herself or with my step-siblings, but then there was an issue with the car, which was caused by Jack freaking out when they were first getting ready to leave. She then said she was going to call an Uber to get to the wedding, but Jack had passed out from the stress, so she couldn’t leave because she was terrified something happened to him.

I understand, but if I’m being honest, I don’t know if I believe my mom 100%. She sounded pretty apologetic, but I’m still upset that no one let me know. Apart from my mom, Jack, and my step-dad who might’ve been way too preoccupied, my step-siblings are all over 16 years old with phones of their own. Couldn’t they have told me? My mom asked me if we could meet, but I honestly didn’t want to see her at that moment. Though her absence was valid, she’s never at any of my big events because of Jack. It might be pure coincidence, but I just didn’t want to see her. I was and am still upset.

My mom was annoyed by this and told me the world doesn’t revolve around me and I have no right to be upset over her not being there now that I know why. I told her that I didn’t care, I didn’t want to see her. In fact, I’m very angry at her. She told me that I was being selfish and that she wouldn’t be contacting me anymore until I apologized because she could not handle my childish tantrums on top of everything else. I don’t know. I think I should’ve just said okay and met up with her, but I’m hurt. She still hasn’t talked to me though, and she usually doesn’t go through with her threats. Am I wrong?

And then added crucial information.

She missed my high school graduation, two birthdays, and a few mom-daughter dates because Jack was either sick, in a mood, «missing», etc. I never said much because he was still a kid then. But this was kind of like... the straw that broke the camel’s back.

People defended her.

«At this point, frankly, why would you want to meet up with your mother? You know what she’s going to say, she’ll just be defensive and tell you you have no right to your feelings.

And what would you say to her? Would it improve your relationship? She can’t make up for missing your wedding, that ship has sailed.» F**OrF**-1999 / Reddit

«You should match her mom’s energy. Miss dates, other big events, especially Jack’s. Is that petty? Sure, but it’s time to give back what your mom gives you.» solterona_loca / Reddit

«I think she’s probably making up a story. She’s repeatedly picked Jack over you and any one of those times may have been fine, but as a collective whole, it’s unacceptable. You deserve people who love you, support you, and show up for you.

Those who don’t, don’t deserve your time. Sometimes you have to jump off the emotional roller coaster ride when it repeatedly makes you ill.» Bookssportsand***e / Reddit

«Where’s stepdad in all of this? Why can’t he take care of the situation? A mom should feel a STRONG obligation to be at these big events. Even if she Ubered there, told the guy to wait a couple of minutes while she ran in, explained, said her congrats and I love you, and get back in the Uber and get back to Jack if it was that bad.» sweetpotato_latte / Reddit

«I would’ve freaked out if my family just didn’t show up on my wedding day without a word. Even if she wanted to spare you details, she could’ve sent a quick text and said they couldn’t make it, and she’d explain later. There is no excuse for just ghosting you on your wedding day, and you have every right to feel hurt and upset. Ideally, most people only have one wedding day, and she completely missed yours.» Legal-Ad1727 / Reddit

«I’d start by asking your step-siblings what actually happened that day.» magicsusan42 / Reddit

«I don’t blame you for being upset. You have a right to be angry or upset about it, and your mother doesn’t get to dictate how you feel. You two need to sit down and hash this out. Your mom sounds really defensive, so I don’t really have high hopes, but she at least needs to hear you out.» Regular_Boot_3540 / Reddit