My Mom Wants Money for Babysitting Her Grandkids, So I Gave Her a Dose of Reality

"Yesterday, my kids told me she hadn’t fed them all day because she said ’she wasn’t being paid’. They went hungry for eight hours until I came home. I was furious. I’d let her into my home, given her everything she needed, and now she was demanding payment for looking after her own grandchildren?

So, I went around the house and put price tags on everything—food in the fridge, toiletries, even the stuff I’d bought for her. If she wanted payment, maybe she should start by paying for all the things she got for free.

When she came home and saw the price tags, she didn’t get it at first. I reminded her about what happened with the kids and told her to settle up with me. She completely lost it.

She said, “I came back to you, you should be grateful! Besides, this is my house too. It belonged to my mother, so I have every right to live here! And I certainly don’t have to look after your little brats. If you need a nanny, hire one, but you don’t have the money, so you decided to use me instead!”