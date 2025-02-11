My Parents Forced Me Into a Blind Date, and Now I’m Done With Dating Forever

Blind dates—seem harmless, right? Especially when your parents set you up. They know you best, after all. But what started as a well-meaning attempt quickly turned into a disaster, a night this woman will never forget.

We are sorry about how the date went, but blind dates come with their risks. If you’re up for more in the future, you might want to keep these tips in mind.

Talk about the discomfort with dates

If you want to get specific about the blind date disaster with Brian, share the details in a way that underscores your discomfort.

You could tell them something like, “I’m really open to meeting new people, but I need to admit that some experiences have been a bit off. For example, Brian made me feel uncomfortable with his comments about my food choices. That’s not the kind of vibe I’m looking for. I want to connect with someone who appreciates me for who I am, not criticizes my dinner order.”

Emphasize your need for authentic connections

Let your parents know that you want to meet people in situations where you can naturally connect, not just through forced setups. A statement like, “I know you’re trying to help, but I feel like the pressure of these blind dates doesn’t allow me to get to know someone authentically.”

Be firm but compassionate

Make it clear that you appreciate their concern, but you need to do this in your own way. Parents can be persistent, so it’s important to be firm in your decision without being harsh.

Suggest alternatives—keep the support, but on your terms

Let them know you’re not shutting out their support entirely. Acknowledge their desire for you to be happy but emphasize that you’re confident in your ability to meet the right person when the time is right.

Use humor to deflect the pressure

Lighten the mood with a playful but clear response when they push blind dates again. You might say something like, “I love you both so much, but I’m starting to think you’re secretly trying to find me a lawyer instead of a boyfriend! I’d rather meet someone who doesn’t need a spreadsheet to calculate how much I owe for my appetizer.”

Use an example from their own lives

If your parents have had their own relationships or dating experiences, you could gently point out how they might have met each other or how their relationship developed, “I bet when you and mom met, it wasn’t through a set-up like this—it probably happened naturally, right? That’s what I’m hoping for, too—something that comes from shared interests and real conversations, not just because someone else thinks it’s a good match.”