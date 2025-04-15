My Rent Skyrocketed, and the Reason Behind It Made Me Furious
Being a tenant often means learning to live with unexpected changes. But what happens when those changes feel deeply unfair — even personal? One of our readers, who asked to remain anonymous, wrote to us about a sudden rent increase and the way it forced her to walk away from the place she once called home. What she did before leaving may raise some eyebrows, but her story is one many renters may relate to.
Hello Bright Side! For the context: I’ve been living in the same apartment for four years. Last week, my landlord suddenly texted me: “We’re raising your rent to $3,600 next month.”
Just like that. No call, no heads-up, not even a reason — at least not at first. I asked if we could discuss this in person. She answered, “Sorry, we need the extra money because I just had my third baby.” Insane!
That was literally her justification — not rising costs, not repairs — just that she had another kid. I honestly didn’t know how to respond.
I felt blindsided and disposable.
I’d been a quiet, respectful tenant. I paid rent on time, kept the place clean, and never asked for much. But her message made me feel like I didn’t matter — like I was just a number in her baby budget.
There was no empathy, no compromise, not even a proper conversation. It felt more like a breakup than a rent adjustment.
And I couldn’t afford the new price. It was way too high for the area and my income. So I had no choice — I had to move out.
I made a choice I’m not sure I regret.
Here’s what I did next: Before I moved out, I dumped a full container of ultra-fine glitter behind every appliance and under the rugs. I’m sure they’ll be finding sparkles for years.
I know it was immature, but I was furious. Should I have just left peacefully and let karma do its thing?
Thank you for sharing your story! Understandably, you’re feeling conflicted about how you handled the situation. While you recognize your actions weren’t exactly mature, your frustration was valid—and it’s clear this wasn’t just about money. Here are some thoughts to help you process it all:
Consider the Intent vs. the Impact: You didn’t destroy property or act out of cruelty—you acted from emotion. Glitter is annoying, yes, but it’s harmless. While your method may not be conventional, it was symbolic. Research shows that expressing frustration through non-destructive means, like humor or harmless acts, can effectively release anger.
Weigh the Lesson, Not the Guilt: Should you have just walked away quietly? Maybe. But you’re human. You acted out during a moment of hurt. Instead of dwelling on guilt, consider what the situation taught you about boundaries, communication, and knowing when to walk away with peace rather than glitter.
Moving Forward: If you ever find yourself in a similar spot, know that you can stand your ground without making a mess (literally). That said, don’t beat yourself up for a reaction that came from being disrespected. You didn’t harm anyone—you made a statement.
At the end of the day, renters deserve fairness, and your story speaks to a much bigger issue in today’s housing market. If nothing else, maybe your landlord will think twice next time before texting a major rent increase like it’s a casual update.
This reader isn’t the only one who has problems with their landlord. Here are more stories about the tenants who had to deal with weird stuff.