Thank you for sharing your story! Understandably, you’re feeling conflicted about how you handled the situation. While you recognize your actions weren’t exactly mature, your frustration was valid—and it’s clear this wasn’t just about money. Here are some thoughts to help you process it all:

Consider the Intent vs. the Impact: You didn’t destroy property or act out of cruelty—you acted from emotion. Glitter is annoying, yes, but it’s harmless. While your method may not be conventional, it was symbolic. Research shows that expressing frustration through non-destructive means, like humor or harmless acts, can effectively release anger.

Weigh the Lesson, Not the Guilt: Should you have just walked away quietly? Maybe. But you’re human. You acted out during a moment of hurt. Instead of dwelling on guilt, consider what the situation taught you about boundaries, communication, and knowing when to walk away with peace rather than glitter.

Moving Forward: If you ever find yourself in a similar spot, know that you can stand your ground without making a mess (literally). That said, don’t beat yourself up for a reaction that came from being disrespected. You didn’t harm anyone—you made a statement.

At the end of the day, renters deserve fairness, and your story speaks to a much bigger issue in today’s housing market. If nothing else, maybe your landlord will think twice next time before texting a major rent increase like it’s a casual update.