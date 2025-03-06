My Roommate Stole the Rent Money—So I Taught Him a Lesson That Can't Be Forgotten

Hello Bright Side!

I’m in a bit of a strange spot right now and just need to get this off my chest. My roommate had always been a trustworthy person. One day, our landlord came by. Apparently, he hadn’t been paying the rent for months and hadn’t replied to the notices. “Pay or leave!” said the landlord. I called him, but there was no answer.

I didn’t know what to do. I was desperate when I entered his room and found that almost all of his things were gone. In the room, there were only his books and a few clothes. He used to spend a lot of time staying with friends, so we barely saw each other. But he never took all his stuff when he was away.