My Sister Is Raging Because I’m Not Putting My Own Health at Risk to Give Her a Baby

A woman has recently come to one of the Reddit communities to share her family story, which is rather scandalous. She told that she had a very complicated pregnancy, but despite this, her sister wants her to be her surrogate. When the woman refused, a real family vaudeville started out of the blue.

The OP came to Reddit to pour her heart out.

The woman came to Reddit and asked people for a piece of advice in her uneasy family argument. She began her post, saying, «So just over 4 months ago I gave birth to my 4th and last child. It was a high risk pregnancy and the birth was very difficult, I won’t go into detail as it is still hard for me to think about. I and baby are both fine now.» Further pregnancies would be quite harmful for the OP’s health. She revealed, «My doctors advised me that it would be best to not have any more kids and I agreed. My husband just recently had a vasectomy and is now recovering.» In the meantime, her sister has some opinion of hers, and also has plans for the woman’s help. The OP shared, «My sister and her boyfriend have tried planning for a family for awhile, but recently found out she can’t conceive. She has been very upset about this, and I do feel sorry for her.»

The woman’s sister wants her to do an impossible thing for her.

The woman shared that her health condition wasn’t enough to make her sister a little bit more tolerant and less selfish. She wrote, «Our family mentioned adoption or surrogacy for them and even though my sister’s boyfriend was on board, my sister said she needed time to think. Well a couple nights ago my sister called me to tell me her and her boyfriend had agreed on surrogacy, and we talked for a bit, after awhile she brought up the fact how I had done so well in all my pregnancies and how I must have loved being pregnant.» The woman goes on, saying, «I knew exactly where this was going and reminded her how my last pregnancy was and yet here she told me everything was fine now so what was my issue. I told her that even though I’m around now, I won’t put myself through that again, and just because I am fine now doesn’t mean everything will be fine the next time.»

The drama in the family is developing at a speed of light.

The woman revealed that her sister asked her about an impossible thing. She wrote, «She then straight up asked me if I will be her surrogate or not, I straight up told her no, she then started screaming into the phone about how selfish I am and how I need to look out for my sister and help her when she needed it.» But she had to decline, and the reaction was powerful. The OP shared, «I then told her I would help her with anything else, but I was not putting my own health at risk and potentially leave my kids without a mom and my husband a widow. My sister went on to continually scream about how selfish I was being and how much a bad person I was being, I hung up on her, I didn’t think about it and went to bed.» The family drama ensued during the next days. The OP shared, «The next morning my phone was blown up with FB messages and calls from friends and family. My sister had gone on FB after I hung up on her, and she went and ranted on FB about me. She went on about how I wouldn’t let her being a mom and how I had 4 kids while not being a nice sister and give her a baby, I was apparently being selfish. My mom and small handful of people are extremely angry at me and calling me all sorts of names for being selfish, while my dad, brothers and several other people are taking my side.» The woman added, «Everyone on my sister’s side don’t want to hear my side of the story, they think I’m doing this for my own selfish intentions and not my health. My mom and dad have been fighting back and forth now because my dad won’t take my sister’s side, and this is exactly like when we were kids, my mom would always take her baby’s side, I’m extremely pissed off that this has caused problems to the point my sister gets family involved.» She then concluded, «I should not have to put my own health at risk for her.»

People of Reddit supported the desperate woman.

People rushed to comments to support the woman and say some nice words to her. One person wrote, «You can’t because you’re not in the wrong here. There’s absolutely nothing selfish about not putting your life at risk, and you have children and husband that need you around as well.» Another person added, «I’m definitely not trying to say she needed to justify it, but that was the first reasoning she gave her sister and to me, it’s abhorrent that she tried to make her feel guilty for not wanting to put her life at risk.» And one more user said, «It’s ironic that the one being selfish is her sister. I mean, involving the whole family to get someone on her side for something she should not have a say at all (if she agrees or not to be a surrogate).

Screams, insults and turning people against someone else for being told no? That’s the straight up childish and toxic kind of selfish. Saying a simple no to something involving your body and risking your life? Not even close to selfish.»