My Son Wanted Me to Get an Awful Gift for His Wife — Now He’s Furious With Me

I am a single mother, and managed to raise my son well enough, or so I thought. He got married to a beautiful girl a few years back. She’s a lovely, and we get along rather well. Her birthday was coming up.

I asked my son what my DIL would like as a birthday gift. His reply shocked me, “Get her a dress two sizes smaller, so that she realizes she needs to lose weight.” I admit that she’s put on a little weight in the past few months, but I found my son’s request very cruel.

I also feel he doesn’t treat her with the kind of respect she does, even though she never complains and laughs off anything he says. I kept quiet, and bought her a dress. Not only did I buy her a stunning dress in her size, but nestled in the folds was a beautiful diamond pendant and matching earrings that I know she had been eyeing for a while.

On her birthday, she unwrapped his gift first, and it was a cookbook with recipes to help someone lose weight. I could see she was disappointed, but she still smiled and thanked him nicely, before turning to me.